A 99-year-old father and his 80-year-old son finally fulfill an impossible promise, and the result moves everyone

At Wintzell’s Oyster House in Mobile, Alabama, one of them just did. Jimmy Rush walked into therestaurant on his 80th birthday with his 99-year-old father, Jim Rush, becoming the first pair the restaurant says has ever redeemed its long-running offer of free oysters for any man “80 years old accompanied by his father.”

For the Rush family, it was not just a funny sign. It was a goal they had been chasing for years.

The Rush family’s tradition at a Mobile, Alabama landmark

The family’s connection to Wintzell’s goes back to 1972. Jimmy told FOX10 that he and his father used to ride in a Mardi Gras parade on Friday nights, then stop at the restaurant in the afternoon for oysters.

Over time, one sign among the many on the walls became the one they never forgot. Carl Rush, Jimmy’s younger brother, said the family had talked about it for 25 to 30 years and believed their father might actually make it to the milestone. Turns out, he did.

Why this restaurant tradition matters beyond one birthday

That is what gives this story a little extra weight. In practical terms, it shows how a local business tradition can become something bigger when customers truly buy into it.

Wintzell’s wrote that “most people read that sign behind the bar and laugh,” but Jimmy’s visit turned one of the restaurant’s “rarest traditions” into a real milestone.

In a time when promotions often come wrapped in fine print, this one was simple. The restaurant made a promise, then kept it.

YouTube: @mynbc15.

Jimmy Rush’s 80th birthday becomes a family milestone

The celebration drew about 60 friends and family members, and Wintzell’s served Jimmy his oysters on the house. Jimmy said his 80th birthday was the one he had been waiting for “because of the sign.”

Also Read: The beloved and popular candy chain that seemed untouchable has just filed for bankruptcy

Jim, a World War II and Korean War veteran, said he takes no medication and credited his long life to being “very lucky” and well cared for through his faith. Carl is already looking ahead to October 2028, when he hopes to come back and repeat the moment with his father once again.

Small moment, big payoff. Not just for one Alabama family, but for the kind of local places people keep returning to year after year.

The official statement was published on Wintzell’s Oyster House’s Facebook page.