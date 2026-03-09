A British man converts his home’s old telephone wiring into gigabit Internet, and the result makes many alternative PLC solutions look ridiculous

What do you do with the old phone cables tucked inside the walls of an older house? One British homeowner decided not to rip them out. Writing on “The HFT Guy,” he showed how a pair of GIGA Copper G4201TM G.hn bridges turned legacy telephone wiring into a fast wired network across his home.

It is a neat tech story, sure, but it also points to something bigger. Sometimes the greener upgrade is reuse.

Old copper, new job

The fix relies on G.hn, a wired networking standard that HomeGrid says can run over telephone wires, coax, CAT5, and powerline, with speeds of at least 1 gigabit per second.

GIGA Copper’s official guide says the G4201TM can build a network over existing phone lines with net bandwidth of about 1500 Mbit/s, depending on cable length.

In the blogger’s tests, the setup delivered his full 500 Mbps internet service to another room, and he later confirmed a full gigabit local transfer with iperf3. For anyone tired of laggy powerline gear or flaky Wi Fi at the far end of the house, that is a big jump.

Why the environmental angle matters

Why should anyone outside a home networking forum care? Because reuse matters, and the numbers are not small. The Global E-waste Monitor 2024 says the world produced 62 billion kilograms of e-waste in 2022, while only 22.3 percent was formally collected and recycled.

The EPA also says the United States generated 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris in 2018. Reusing cables that are already hidden in the walls will not solve those problems on its own, of course, but it follows the same logic. Less drilling. Less dust. Less material headed for the trash pile.

Not just a hobbyist trick

This is where the business angle starts to show. GIGA Copper markets similar G.hn setups for apartment buildings, hotels, and residential complexes, and says they can deliver gigabit service over existing telephone or coax lines without laying new cables.

Also Read: Texas Roadhouse reminds staff to keep it sharp as customer dress code talk surfaces

The company also describes its home version as a “simple and cost-effective solution” that brings gigabit connectivity “without drilling.” That matters in older buildings, where opening walls can get expensive fast and, in some cases, may not even be allowed.

At the end of the day, that is the real story here. A faster network, yes, but also a second life for infrastructure many people assumed was obsolete.

The official product guide was published on GIGA Copper.