A concrete alternative made from corn is no longer just an eco experiment, because it could help build homes faster with far less waste

Concrete is everywhere, from the sidewalk you step over on the way to work to the high-rise skyline in the distance. At a time when housing costs keep climbing, the pressure to build faster is real.

The problem is that global cement manufacturing is responsible for about 8% of the world’s total CO2 emissions, and in 2022 it produced about 1.76 billion tons of CO2.

Now a Mexico-based studio called MANUFACTURA says it has a path to build faster while emitting less by turning a familiar byproduct of tortillas making into a printable construction mix called “CORNCRETL.”

It blends dried corn residues, limestone-based aggregates, and recycled “nejayote” (the calcium-rich wastewater from nixtamalization) and is designed to be extruded by a robotic 3D-printing system.

The cement problem

Cement is not just another industrial material, it is the glue holding modern infrastructure together. But the World Economic Forum warns the sector’s current trajectory could push emissions much higher without major changes.

The International Energy Agency says the sector is “not on track” for net zero, with direct emissions intensity broadly flat in recent years. Its tracking suggests annual CO2 intensity declines of about 4% through 2030 are needed, which is a steep slope for such a mature industry.

A building material that starts in the kitchen

CORNCRETL’s origin story is surprisingly human. MANUFACTURA says a message from chef Jorge Armando at Taco Kween Berlin helped spark the idea by asking how nixtamalization byproducts could be reintegrated into architecture.

In their description, the mix bridges recycled nejayote with Italian limestone and Carrara marble powder, turning food production leftovers into building inputs.

From there, the team describes a straightforward pipeline. Nejayote and corn residues are collected, dried, and milled, then blended with aggregates and binders and printed using a WASP Concrete HD continuous-feeding system paired with a KUKA robotic arm.

Why does that matter to the climate story? Because printing without traditional formwork can reduce construction waste by about 90%, and MANUFACTURA says the mix can cut carbon emissions by up to 70% while hardening at room temperature within days.

Lime is doing a lot of work here

Part of the environmental argument rests on chemistry you cannot see. Instead of relying on Portland cement, CORNCRETL leans on lime-based components, which outside coverage says can harden at room temperature and require lower kiln temperatures during production.

The same coverage points to lime’s self-healing behavior for small cracks, where moisture can help unreacted particles recrystallize and partially seal micro-gaps. Still, this is where readers should slow down and ask the boring question: what does independent testing say, and under which conditions?

YouTube: @manufactura_mx.

Business is chasing speed, but buyers want proof

Construction 3D printing is no longer confined to futuristic demos. In 2025 the U.S. Army opened what it described as the Defense Department’s first 3D-printed barracks at Fort Bliss, built with ICON’s Vulcan printer and its proprietary Lavacrete mix, and it noted the buildings complied with updated Unified Facilities Criteria that include additive manufacturing standards.

This is the part investors like, because procurement is real demand. ICON says the U.S. Army awarded it a $62.8 million production contract in January 2026 to 3D print ten additional transient training barracks at Fort Bliss over roughly six months.

At the same time, low-carbon mixes are branching out beyond corn. Japan’s Lib Work says its “Lib Earth House” approach uses earth, lime, and natural fibers and estimates CO2 output for a 100-square-meter home (about 1,076 square feet) is roughly 50% lower than reinforced concrete construction.

Military and disaster response may be an early test bed

The defense angle is not just about cool machines, it is about logistics. The U.S. Marine Corps has experimented with 3D-printed concrete structures, including a 2018 exercise where four Marines built a concrete barracks hut in less than two days using a 3D printer.

If materials like CORNCRETL ever move into those conversations, they will face a higher bar than a design prototype. Military housing has to meet strict standards and survive tough weather, which is exactly where “made from waste” claims need third-party verification–no shortcuts.

What comes next

For CORNCRETL, the next milestone is likely to be less poetic and more bureaucratic. Full-scale prototypes and wall modules up to about 80 cm have already been printed and tested in Italy, but adoption will hinge on certification, durability data, and transparent life-cycle accounting.

Even so, the direction is hard to ignore. As the IEA pushes the cement industry toward faster intensity cuts, experiments that tie local waste streams to automated construction offer a different kind of leverage.

And for anyone tired of seeing dumpsters full of scrap at the end of a build, this is a story worth following.

The official statement was published on LinkedIn.