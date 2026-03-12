A jury fines the manufacturer of Pam $25 million after linking the aerosol to a devastating lung disease

A California jury has handed Conagra a $25 million blow, but the bigger story may be what it says about the air inside ordinary homes. On Feb. 4, a Los Angeles Superior Court jury found that diacetyl in PAM Butter Flavor cooking spray was a substantial factor in Roland Esparza’s bronchiolitis obliterans, often called “popcorn lung.”

Jurors also found that Conagra failed to adequately warn consumers and assigned the company 100 percent responsibility for his harm.

Esparza said he used the butter-flavored spray regularly for years while cooking on his stovetop and now needs a double lung transplant. Conagra, for its part, says PAM Butter Flavor is safe, has been diacetyl-free for nearly two decades, and that it plans to challenge the verdict.

That fight is still ahead. But the case has already done something important. It has moved a risk once associated mostly with factory floors into the center of the home kitchen.

From factory warning to household warning

Why does this matter so much? Because federal health guidance says flavoring-related lung disease is caused by diacetyl and related chemicals, and that bronchiolitis obliterans scars and narrows the airways in ways that cannot be cured.

The same guidance also makes a point many people miss. A flavoring can be considered safe to eat, yet still be dangerous when it is inhaled. In practical terms, that means a product used to grease a pan can raise questions about the air above the burner, not just the food on the plate.

The business lesson is sharp too. Household brands sell convenience, trust, and the promise that dinner can be quicker with less mess. That is why this ruling may reach beyond one jury room, at least to a large extent.

A California jury awarded $25 million to a man who developed a severe lung disease after years of inhaling PAM Butter Flavor cooking spray.

Companies that market aerosol food products could face tougher scrutiny over warning labels, chemical formulas, and how clearly they explain inhalation risks. Nobody grabs cooking spray while making eggs and expects to think about industrial hygiene. But now, more people probably will.

At the end of the day, this is not only a lawsuit about one discontinued ingredient. It is also a reminder that the indoor environment matters, especially in the room where people cook, breathe, and go about ordinary life. And that makes this verdict bigger than one brand.

The official guidance discussed in this article was published on CDC.