A man demanded $100,000 after trying an extremely spicy sauce at a New York taqueria, but a judge dismissed the case and turned the city’s hottest condiment into a legal warning

How much warning should come with a salsa bar? A federal judge in New York has now answered that question after dismissing a $100,000 lawsuit filed by German tourist Faycal Manz against Los Tacos No. 1.

Judge Dale E. Ho granted a summary judgment to the restaurant, which means the case ended without a trial, and the clerk formally closed it on February 19.

Manz said he visited the Times Square location during an August 2024 trip, bought three tacos, and piled salsa from the self-service bar onto all of them. He later claimed he suffered a burning tongue, mouth pain, a red face, a racing heart, stomach trouble, and sores that lasted for days.

But the court record also says he had a pre-existing sensitive gastrointestinal tract and generally avoided spicy food at home.

Why the lawsuit fell apart

Ultimately, this case turned less on one painful bite and more on proof. Ho said Manz did not show that Los Tacos served salsa outside the normal range for salsa or Mexican food.

He offered no expert evidence, no evidence of other injured customers, and no solid proof about what reasonable care should look like for spicy food in this setting.

The opinion also leaned on New York case law saying a business is generally not liable when the problem comes from a customer’s personal sensitivity and the product falls within normal expectations. That is why his negligence claims could not survive.

The judge also focused on what Manz could have discovered on his own. According to the order, he never sampled the green salsa, never asked an employee about it, and did not ask another customer either.

The court pointed to evidence that the green salsa was labeled “medium” while the red salsa was labeled “spicy.” Ho then delivered the line that will likely define the ruling. When it comes to salsa, “the spice is often the point.”

What businesses should keep in mind

For restaurants, especially those with self-serve toppings and build-your-own orders, the ruling is a reminder that context is still crucial.

Courts can look at what a reasonable customer could learn with ordinary care, whether that means reading a label, asking a quick question, or trying a small amount first.

At the same time, the court opinion also makes clear that a business may have a duty to warn when a product is abnormal or outside customary standards. In this case, the court said that showing never happened.

The court judgment was published on Justia.