AARP issues a serious warning in March 2026 about 401(k) plans and IRAs, as 56 million workers in the United States still do not have access to a retirement plan at work, and now a new proposal could change everything

AARP is sounding the alarm over a retirement gap that still leaves about 56 million U.S. workers without an employer-based savings plan, even as President Donald Trump talks up a new account with up to $1,000 a year in government matching funds.

For workers whose jobs offer no 401(k), that is the bigger story right now. The problem is not just how much Americans save. It is whether they get a real chance to start saving in the first place.

What happens when a worker wants to put money aside, but the job offers no plan at all? For the most part, savings fall behind. AARP says nearly half of private-sector workers ages 18 to 64 do not have access to a workplace retirement plan, and about 44 million of them earn $53,000 or less a year.

That is where the pressure becomes very real, somewhere between rent, groceries, and the bills that never seem to stop showing up.

Where the retirement gap hits hardest

Small businesses sit at the center of the problem. AARP says nearly 78 percent of workers at firms with fewer than 10 employees do not have a retirement plan through work.

The gap is also sharper for many workers of color, with about 63 percent of Hispanic workers, 52 percent of Black workers, and 44 percent of Asian American workers lacking access to an employer-sponsored plan.

In practical terms, that means the people with the least room in the household budget are often the ones asked to save on their own.

What Washington is proposing

In its February 25, 2026 summary of Trump’s State of the Union remarks, AARP said the president described a new retirement account for workers without access to matching employer plans.

According to that account, the federal government would match worker contributions up to $1,000 a year, with the model resembling the Thrift Savings Plan used by federal employees and uniformed service members.

With 56 million U.S. workers lacking access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, AARP is sounding the alarm as new federal proposals aim to close the gap.

The Office of Personnel Management says the TSP lets eligible participants save through payroll deductions and receive agency matching contributions, separate from Social Security.

AARP is also backing the bipartisan “Retirement Savings for Americans Act” and the “Automatic IRA Act,” while continuing to support state “work and save” programs. By January 2026, nearly 1.2 million workers had enrolled in those state-facilitated programs, and AARP said related legislation had been enacted in 20 states.

That does not solve everything. But it points to one simple truth. When saving is automatic and tied to a paycheck, more people actually do it.

At the end of the day, this debate is about retirement security more than intention. A retirement plan cannot help a worker who is never offered one.