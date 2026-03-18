Ben Affleck takes an unexpected step and puts artificial intelligence at the center of Netflix

By Kevin Montien
Published On: March 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM
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An image of the Netflix logo alongside filmmaker Ben Affleck, representing the acquisition of his AI technology company, InterPositive.

Netflix has bought InterPositive, the filmmaking technology company founded by Ben Affleck, in a deal Bloomberg reported could be worth as much as $600 million.

The March 5 announcement gives the streaming giant something more specific than the usual AI buzz.

InterPositive is built to work on a production’s own footage and help with postproduction jobs like relighting, color work, visual effects, and fixing continuity or background issues, not to spit out a movie from a text prompt.

What InterPositive’s AI actually does

That distinction is the heart of the story. Affleck said the system is “not about text-prompting or generating something from nothing,” while Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said new tools should “expand creative freedom” instead of replacing writers, directors, actors, and crews.

So, what is Netflix really buying here? For the most part, it is buying software meant to smooth out the technical headaches that pile up after filming, while still keeping artists in control.

Why Hollywood is still worried about AI jobs

But the nerves around jobs are still there. Hollywood has spent years arguing over whether AI will support artists or slowly squeeze them out, and that fight is far from over.

Reuters noted that the media business is warming to AI after earlier fears over creative jobs and intellectual property.

Netflix, for its part, keeps stressing that InterPositive is a creative tool, not a replacement for the people on set or in the edit room. That may ease some concern. It will not settle the debate.

What this means for the future of AI in entertainment

At the end of the day, this looks less like a leap toward fully AI-made entertainment and more like a land grab for the expensive, technical work that happens after the camera stops rolling.

That may sound less flashy. It may also be where the money is.

The official statement was published on Netflix.

Kevin Montien

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