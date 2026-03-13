British F-35Bs have just achieved their first victory in actual combat, and it wasn’t in just any exercise. It took place over Jordan, amid a regional wave of drones, with the support of a Typhoon and a Voyager tanker aircraft, as confirmed by the RAF

For years, the F-35 has been sold as the face of next-generation air power. Its first Royal Air Force combat kill came in a very 2026 way, not in a classic dogfight, but against hostile drones over Jordan. That detail matters.

It shows how fast modern war is shifting, with some of the world’s most advanced stealth jets now being pulled into the nonstop job of missile and drone defense.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on March 3 that RAF F-35B jets shot down drones over Jordan during the previous 24 hours, supported by Typhoon fighters and a Voyager tanker aircraft. London described it as “the first time an RAF F-35 has destroyed a target on operations.”

In the same update, the government said a British counter-drone unit neutralized drones in Iraqi airspace and an RAF Typhoon working with the joint UK-Qatar 12 Squadron downed an Iranian one-way attack drone heading toward Qatar.

Why is that such a big deal? Because it tells us what high-end airpower looks like in practical terms now. The RAF’s F-35B is a multi-role aircraft built for air-to-air combat, air-to-surface strikes, and electronic warfare.

It also has short takeoff and vertical landing capability, which lets it operate from aircraft carriers and rougher deployed sites. But for all the jet’s stealth and advanced sensors, its first confirmed combat success came while helping hold the line against drones, the cheaper and increasingly common threat redefining battlefields from Europe to the Middle East.

The Royal Air Force confirmed that its F-35B jets achieved their first operational combat victory by shooting down hostile drones over Jordan.

That’s the new reality, and it is not exactly glamorous.

The broader British response shows that officials think this pressure is far from over. The UK has announced the deployment of HMS Dragon to the Eastern Mediterranean, along with Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet missiles.

According to the government, the Type 45 destroyer’s Sea Viper system can launch eight missiles in under ten seconds and guide up to 16 at once.

In other words, this is not just about one successful intercept. It is about building a layered shield as drone and missile attacks keep testing allied forces across the region.

At the end of the day, the headline is simple. The RAF’s F-35 has finally opened its combat record, but the bigger story is what it had to shoot down to do it. Not another jet. A drone. And that says a lot about where military technology, spending, and strategy are heading next.

The press release was published on GOV.UK.