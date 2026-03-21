China breaks a spectacular record by assembling a 288-ton dome in just 94 minutes

What does a giant steel dome have to do with cleaner air and the electric bill? More than you might think. On October 18, crews at the Lufeng nuclear project in Guangdong hoisted the outer containment dome for Unit 5 into place in 94 minutes.

The module measured 51 meters across (167 ft.) , stood 13.202 meters high (43 ft.), and had a total hoisted weight of 261.8 metric tons (288 tons).

The China Nuclear Energy Association said the lift marked China General Nuclear’s first modular installation of an outer dome steel formwork on a Hualong One reactor, a key step before containment pressure testing and further reactor island construction.

The headline number is 94 minutes, but the real story is how they got there. An industry article citing CGN Engineering said the team replaced traditional scattered assembly more than 50 meters (164 ft.+) up in the air with ground assembly and one overall lift, cutting out 89 high-altitude hoists.

It also said digital welding management and fine monitoring kept the finished module within less than 2 millimeters of center deviation and less than 1 millimeter of level error. For something this big, that is not just a showy stunt. It is factory-style precision on a construction site.

Why the environment angle matters

Why should anyone outside the nuclear sector care? Because faster delivery matters when the asset being built is low-emission electricity.

The IEA says nuclear is a clean, dispatchable source of power, and its 2025 Breakthrough Agenda report says faster deployment of nuclear and other low-emissions electricity technologies can unlock greater emissions cuts.

Crews at the Lufeng nuclear project successfully hoisted the 288-ton outer containment dome for Unit 5 in a record-breaking 94 minutes.

By official estimates from China Energy Engineering Corp., the full six-unit Lufeng project could generate about 52 billion kilowatt-hours a year, replace roughly 15.77 million metric tons (17.4 tons) of standard coal, and cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 42.69 million metric tons (47 tons) annually.

That is the kind of figure that reaches far beyond the plant fence.

Also, the dome is not just another piece of steel. China Energy Engineering Corp. says it sits on top of the nuclear island and is an important part of keeping the reactor building intact and sealed, so much so that it is described as the “final protective barrier” for the nuclear island.

In practical terms, that means the environmental story here is not only about cutting emissions. It is also about whether big low-carbon infrastructure can be built faster without losing sight of containment and safety. That is the balance everyone will keep watching.

The official statement was published on China Nuclear Energy Association.