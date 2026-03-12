Costco quietly tightens its return policy, and many members realize it when it’s too late

What happens when one of America’s easiest return policies starts to feel a little less easy? Costco still advertises a “risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee,” and its official policy remains broad. But recent reports say some members are being asked for extra proof of purchase, and some perishable item refunds appear to be getting more scrutiny at the warehouse level.

Costco has not publicly announced a sweeping rewrite. So the real shift may be simpler. The promise is still there, but enforcement seems tighter.

Why the pressure is building

The business case is hard to ignore. Appriss Retail and Deloitte say the overall retail return rate in 2024 was 13.21%, while fraud and abuse cost retailers about $103 billion.

Costco’s own policy also reminds members that the generous guarantee has limits, including a 90 day return window for many electronics, paperwork checks for diamonds, and nonrefundable categories such as precious metals, shop cards, and some ticket items.

In practical terms, that means even a retailer built on customer loyalty has reason to clamp down on obvious abuse.

The environment is in the cart too

There is another cost here, and it is easy to miss when you are standing in line with a cart and a crumpled receipt. Returns add transport, packaging, handling, and sometimes waste when an item cannot go back on the shelf.

A 2025 peer reviewed study of U.S. apparel returns found that transportation made up more than 90% of the carbon footprint in some cases. Costco, for its part, says it wants to divert 80% of waste from landfills and reported more than 1.7 million tons diverted in fiscal 2025.

That is why fewer abusive returns are not just about protecting margins. They also fit the larger push to cut waste.

What members should watch now

The tricky part is balance. NRF and Happy Returns found that 76% of shoppers consider free returns when deciding where to buy, and 67% say a bad return experience can keep them from coming back.

That suggests Costco has to tighten the screws without making ordinary members feel like suspects.

A used Christmas tree returned after the holidays is one thing. A spoiled gallon of milk is another. Small difference? Not really. It goes straight to trust.

The official statement was published on Costco Customer Service.