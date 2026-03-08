Cuba’s energy crunch is turning solar power into an economic lifeline

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: March 8, 2026 at 6:45 PM
Follow Us
A newly installed solar photovoltaic park in Cuba, featuring rows of panels providing decentralized energy to local municipalities.

What does an energy crisis look like when it stops being abstract? In Cuba, it now looks like fewer buses on the road, classes moved online, and a government racing to rewrite parts of the economic model.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said this week that officials must focus “immediately” on urgent changes as fuel reserves shrink and power problems continue.

That matters for more than politics. It also speaks to the environment, the power grid, and the daily reality of keeping the lights on when blackouts hit and the fan stops in that sticky heat we all know.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said food production and changes to the electric system are now top priorities, a sign that Cuba’s crisis is hitting both household life and national planning.

Cuba’s energy crisis is forcing a local response

According to state media cited by The Associated Press, Díaz-Canel wants more room for municipalities to act on foreign investment, partnerships between state and non-state businesses, and investments involving Cubans living abroad.

In practical terms, that means local governments are being asked to solve more of their own energy and development problems instead of waiting for Havana to do everything.

And that is where the environmental angle comes in. Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy said municipalities are still moving too slowly on their transition strategies, even after solar panels were distributed to doctors, teachers, and children.

That detail says a lot. Solar is no longer being treated as a distant green talking point. For Cuba, it is starting to look more like a survival tool.

A newly installed solar photovoltaic park in Cuba, featuring rows of panels providing decentralized energy to local municipalities.
Facing a 90 percent drop in fuel imports, the Cuban government is prioritizing 2,000 megawatts of solar capacity to stabilize its fragile national grid.

Solar alone will not solve the problem

Still, panels alone cannot patch an aging grid or replace lost oil shipments overnight. Last month, Cuba adopted fuel-saving measures that included suspending some public transportation and moving classes online.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury slightly eased restrictions on Venezuelan oil sales to Cuba, but the broader energy and economic squeeze is expected to continue.

The pressure is also financial. Government statistics cited by AP show that tougher U.S. sanctions stripped the island of nearly $8 billion in revenue from March 2024 to February 2025, about 50 percent more than in the previous period.

That is a huge hit for a country trying to modernize its grid, protect food production, and reduce its dependence on imported fuel.

At the end of the day, Cuba’s latest message is pretty clear. Cleaner, more local energy is not just about climate language anymore. It is becoming part of economic defense, public services, and basic stability.

And for a country dealing with outages, fuel shortages, and rising pressure, that shift could matter fast.

The official statement was published on Presidency of Cuba.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

Related Posts

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets and two F-22 Raptors flying in formation alongside a Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft over the Arctic.

US scrambles fighter jets near Alaska as security pressure grows over a fast-changing Arctic

March 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A side-view illustration of an Ohio-class guided-missile submarine (SSGN) showing multiple Tomahawk cruise missiles launching from its vertical tubes.

Why the Navy cannot let the Ohio-class disappear just yet

March 9, 2026 at 7:45 AM
A group of masked federal agents in tactical gear and unmarked black vehicles during an immigration enforcement operation in West Virginia.

West Virginia ICE sweep is turning into a bigger courtroom fight over masked arrests

March 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM
President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech at the Île Longue nuclear submarine base, flanked by naval personnel and strategic military assets.

Macron’s nuclear move could redraw Europe’s defense map and revive environmental questions

March 8, 2026 at 7:45 AM
A modular green hydrogen production facility, part of Rheinmetall's "energy island" network, generating synthetic fuels from renewable wind power.

According to Rheinmetall, Europe would only have enough fuel for three months of war, so it is promoting a plan for “energy islands” that use green hydrogen and synthetic fuels, while pointing out the key fact that the continent depends on some 60 refineries

March 7, 2026 at 6:45 PM
Kim Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, aims a high-precision sniper rifle at a Pyongyang shooting range.

Kim Jong Un distributes sniper rifles among his senior officials, and the photo causing the most stir is that of his daughter aiming one

March 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved