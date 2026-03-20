Dassault unveils the Falcon 10X, its most ambitious and technologically advanced private jet

By Kevin Montien
Published On: March 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Follow Us
The Dassault Falcon 10X private jet in flight, showcasing its new aerodynamic design and Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines.

What does a new private jet tell us about greener flying? More than you might think. Dassault Aviation has rolled out the Falcon 10X in Bordeaux-Mérignac, calling it “its most ambitious business jet ever.”

The numbers are big, with a 7,500 nautical mile range, a top speed of Mach 0.925, and first deliveries already slated for the end of 2027. This is not just a cabin story, it is a story about where high-end aviation says it wants to go next.

Falcon 10X cabin size, range, and performance

On paper, the jet is built to impress. The cabin is 9 feet wide and 6 ⅔ feet tall, and Dassault says cabin pressure will stay at 3,000 feet while the aircraft cruises at 41,000 feet. Two Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines deliver more than 18,000 pounds of thrust, while takeoff and landing distances stay under 6,000 feet and 2,500 feet, respectively.

In practical terms, that means access to places like London City, not just giant hubs and long commercial corridors. For passengers who know the drag of stale air and long-haul fatigue, that matters.

But the real hook is the mix of defense technology and environmental pressure. Dassault says the 10X draws directly on fighter-aircraft know-how, with Rafale-linked digital flight controls, Smart Throttle, automatic recovery tools, and FalconEye for low-visibility operations.

The company also says the Pearl 10X has already been run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel in testing, and that the Falcon 10X will be certified for 100% SAF operation. That is a serious message in a market that now has to sell both performance and restraint.

The Dassault Falcon 10X private jet in flight, showcasing its new aerodynamic design and Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines.
Dassault Aviation has officially unveiled the Falcon 10X, an ultra-long-range business jet that blends military-grade flight controls with sustainable aviation fuel capabilities.

Private aviation emissions and the climate debate

That still does not end the climate debate. By Dassault’s own figures, business aviation accounts for 2% of global aviation CO2 emissions and 0.04% of global CO2 emissions overall.

The company also says it operated 752 flights in 2024 using 30 to 35% SAF blends, saving more than 1,800 metric tons of CO2. Will that satisfy critics of private flying? Probably not fully. But it does show where the industry knows it has to move, especially as airport noise, fuel burn, and everyday pollution questions become harder to dodge.

Then there is the political backdrop. Reuters reports that FCAS, known in France as SCAF, remains stuck in disputes between Dassault and Airbus over leadership and workshare, even as Paris and Berlin try to keep the fighter project alive. That is why the Falcon 10X rollout feels bigger than a luxury launch.

It shows Dassault reminding Europe that it can still move a full aircraft program forward on its own, from structures to cockpit systems to final assembly. Small line, big message.

The press release was published on Dassault Aviation.

Kevin Montien

Related Posts

A high-tech radar installation belonging to the new Thales SkyDefender multi-layer air and missile defense system.

Thales unveils an anti-aircraft shield capable of detecting missiles from a distance of 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) and responding within seconds

March 20, 2026 at 7:45 AM
A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier sailing in the open ocean, representing the USS Nimitz's deployment to the South Atlantic.

The deployment of the USS Nimitz in South America reignites a military exercise that Argentina continues to watch closely

March 19, 2026 at 3:45 PM
The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier sailing on the open ocean during its final deployment.

The USS Nimitz embarks on its final voyage, and its planned stop in South America is not going unnoticed

March 19, 2026 at 7:45 AM
Satellite imagery showing the damaged perimeter of a high-altitude missile defense radar station in the Middle East.

Images causing concern in Washington show that Iran is on the verge of deploying a far more dangerous weapon

March 18, 2026 at 3:45 PM
A Spanish Air and Space Force Airbus A330 taxiing at Torrejón Air Base after an evacuation mission from the Middle East.

Spain takes a step amid tensions in the Middle East, and the plane’s landing changes everything

March 18, 2026 at 9:30 AM
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departing Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton for its final homeport shift.

The USS Nimitz’s farewell begins with a final maneuver that puts South America on high alert once again

March 17, 2026 at 3:45 PM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved