Europe is already looking toward the post-USB-C era, and Apple and Samsung could take advantage of an unexpected opportunity

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: March 19, 2026 at 10:35 AM
Follow Us
A sleek, ultra-thin concept smartphone without a charging port, utilizing a magnetic wireless power bank attached to its back.

The next smartphone charging fight in Europe may not be about Lightning versus USB-C. It may be about whether a phone needs a port at all.

At MWC 2026, Tecno showed a modular concept phone that is just 4.9 mm thick and skips a wired charging port altogether, leaning instead on magnetic accessories like an ultra-thin power bank. The key point is that under current EU rules, that kind of device can still be legal.

What the EU common charger law currently says

That may sound strange after Europe’s big push for one common charger. Since December 28, 2024, new phones and several other small electronics sold in the EU must support USB-C, and laptops join that list on April 28, 2026. But the law is narrower than many people think.

The directive applies to devices that are “capable of being recharged by means of wired charging,” which means that a phone with no wired charging at all does not have to include a USB-C port.

Reporting in 2025 also said an EU press officer confirmed that interpretation when questions came up around a possible portless iPhone.

Why fully wireless phones are still not mainstream

Are fully wireless phones about to flood store shelves? Probably not, not yet. Tecno’s device is still a concept, and concepts have a way of looking smoother on a trade show floor than in everyday life.

The company says the phone works with magnetic modules and uses pogo pins, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mmWave to connect accessories.

That is clever, but for most people, the old habit still matters. Plugging in for a quick top-up before leaving the house is simple, familiar, and fast. A fully portless future still has to prove it can match that kind of convenience.

A close-up of a high-quality USB-C connector featuring the official 40Gbps and 240W Power Delivery logos.
Tecno’s portless concept phone at MWC 2026 highlights a major loophole in the EU’s common charger law, proving devices without wired charging don’t need a USB-C port.

Why Brussels could face a new charging debate

The bigger story, however, is regulatory. Brussels pushed the common charger rule to cut waste and reduce the mess of old cables piling up in drawers.

By the European Commission’s estimate, discarded and unused chargers generate around 11,000 tonnes of e-waste each year, and the new rules could save consumers about €250 million annually on unnecessary charger purchases.

If phone makers now start moving toward portless hardware, the next debate may shift from cable standardization to wireless interoperability. Different problem, same drawer full of clutter.

USB-C still leads the market for now

For now, USB-C still defines the mainstream smartphone market in Europe. But Tecno’s prototype shows where the industry may try to go next. The cable is not dead. Still, the argument over what comes after it has clearly begun.

The official statement was published on the European Commission website.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

Related Posts

A dense forest of wilding conifer pine trees spreading uncontrollably across a natural New Zealand landscape.

New Zealand planted millions of pine trees to reforest and ended up creating a problem that is now costing it a fortune

March 19, 2026 at 9:30 AM
A map of Europe highlighting Romania, Czechia, Poland, and Spain as the only countries where state pensions cover average retiree living costs.

Only four countries in Europe allow people to live exclusively on their pensions, and the map paints a picture that’s hard to ignore

March 18, 2026 at 6:45 PM
A digital display showing the real-time U.S. National Debt Clock nearing $39 trillion in a dark financial setting.

U.S. debt is entering an increasingly precarious phase, and the warning is no longer going unnoticed

March 18, 2026 at 10:35 AM
A high-tech laboratory technician inspecting a rare earth magnet used in advanced military radar and missile guidance systems.

The U.S. has only two months left of a key resource, and Africa is already taking center stage

March 18, 2026 at 7:45 AM
Interior view of the Fukuoka osmotic power plant showing the semipermeable membrane units and turbines used to generate energy from salinity gradients.

Japan opens a plant in Fukuoka and turns seawater into a new source of electricity

March 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A digital illustration of the American and Indian flags flanking a shipping container and oil barrels, symbolizing the 2026 trade and energy agreement.

The agreement between India and the United States is moving forward, but leaves open questions that are already causing tension

March 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved