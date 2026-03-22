Goodbye to the idea that the Nokia 1100 is dead: the most indestructible phone ever made is still highly sought after in 2026, and its comeback price is surprising shoppers

Why would a phone from 2003 still attract buyers in 2026? Part of it is nostalgia. Part of it is practicality. Online marketplaces such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace still carry the Nokia 1100, with recent eBay listings for used or open-box units around $24 to $41 and sealed examples closer to $80.

That may sound like a retro curiosity, but it also shows that a phone built to last still has real appeal.

Nokia 1100 price in 2026 and why the phone still matters

Launched in 2003, the Nokia 1100 became the best-selling mobile phone ever, with more than 250 million units shipped. Nokia said at the time that the handset targeted “new growth markets” and offered “reliability and simplicity to first-time users.”

Its user guide helps explain why it stuck. The device focused on basics such as a flashlight, calculator, stopwatch, simple games, and the BL-5C battery, not flashy extras. No camera, no endless apps. Just the essentials, and a design that could handle real life a lot better than many fragile gadgets do now.

That is where the story gets bigger. The UN-backed Global E-waste Monitor 2024 says the world generated 68 million tons of e-waste in 2022, and only 22.3% was formally collected and recycled. Small IT and telecommunication equipment, a category that includes mobile phones, accounted for 5.06 million tons, with only 22% formally collected and recycled.

WHO also warns that e-waste is one of the world’s fastest-growing solid waste streams, and that toxic substances such as lead can be released when electronics are dumped, stored, or burned through informal recycling.

In practical terms, that drawer full of dead chargers and forgotten handsets is part of a much larger environmental problem.

More than two decades after its debut, the Nokia 1100 remains a favorite for collectors and minimalists, proving that durable technology never truly goes out of style.

Why the Nokia 1100 comeback highlights the problem with throwaway tech

Judging by the mix of everyday used listings and higher-priced sealed units, the Nokia 1100 now sits between two worlds.

It is a collector’s piece, but also a quiet rebuke to throwaway tech. At the end of the day, that may be the real reason people still care.

A device that remains useful more than 20 years later raises an uncomfortable question for the industry. Why do so many modern products feel disposable so much sooner?

The report was published on the ITU website.