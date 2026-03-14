He used ChatGPT to complete around 150 tasks at school since 2022. At first, he was caught, but he learned not to leave any traces and ended up being expelled. Today, however, he claims that he actually did himself “a big favor”

A former Danish high school student says he used ChatGPT for around 150 assignments, learned how to avoid detection after an early warning, and now believes AI should be part of everyday schooling. The striking part is not only the confession itself.

It is that Denmark’s school system already seems to know this is bigger than one student.

In May 2025, the Danish Ministry of Children and Education said teaching and exam formats will need to change because of generative AI, then launched four initiatives to test how schools should teach and grade in this new reality.

A confession that cuts to the heart of the AI debate

According to the reporting material provided for this article, Romeo Sand Strawbridge said some assignments took him just minutes with ChatGPT, while classmates were still doing the work the old-fashioned way at the kitchen table.

He argued that AI should be integrated into school and suggested printed books are outdated almost as soon as they appear.

It is a blunt argument, maybe too blunt. But it gets at the question schools can no longer dodge. What exactly are students supposed to be learning when a chatbot can produce a clean answer almost instantly?

That line of thinking runs straight into school policy. Roskilde Katedralskole tells students that AI may be used only when a teacher allows it.

The school’s guidance also says students must check AI responses against other sources, clearly state how AI was used, and not submit AI-generated text as their own work because that is considered cheating. In practical terms, that means the problem is not AI itself.

It is uncredited replacement of actual learning.

Schools are moving, but the pressure is building fast

And that is where the bigger story begins. Denmark’s ministry is now testing four separate AI-related initiatives in upper secondary education, including written assignments, social science summaries, Danish portfolios, and grading changes in several science subjects.

Minister Mattias Tesfaye said AI should become part of school life not as a “cheating tool” but as a “learning tool.” That sounds sensible. But it also shows how fast the ground has shifted under teachers, students, and school leaders.

At the end of the day, speed is not the same thing as education. A school system that pretends chatbots do not exist looks outdated. But one that treats AI-written work as good enough risks teaching the wrong lesson.

For the most part, this debate is no longer about whether students will use AI. They already do. The real fight is over whether schools can still protect reading, writing, judgment, and the kind of knowledge that sticks once the screen is closed.

The official statement was published on Børne- og Undervisningsministeriet.