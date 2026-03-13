Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, warns: “Success is no longer found in college”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the United States needs to get serious about factory work again, and his argument goes beyond jobs.

In comments highlighted by Fortune from his December 2025 appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Huang said “We want to re-industrialize the United States” and argued that “not every successful person” needs a PhD or an elite university degree.

It is a blunt message, but it lands at a moment when AI is no longer just software on a screen. It is becoming a physical industry built with chip plants, data centers, transmission lines, and a lot of skilled labor.

Why factory work is back in the conversation

Huang’s point is simple. A country that wants to lead in AI also needs people who can build, wire, cool, repair, and operate the machines behind it.

That includes electricians, maintenance workers, and technicians, not only coders and researchers. And the labor market backs that up, at least to a large extent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says employment for electricians is projected to grow 9 percent from 2024 to 2034, with about 81,000 openings a year on average. In practical terms, that means the AI boom may create opportunities far from the white-collar office desk.

The environmental catch behind the AI buildout

But here is the part that matters for the environment. Factories and data centers do not run on ambition alone. They run on electricity, cooling systems, and industrial materials.

The International Energy Agency says global electricity use from data centers is projected to double to about 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, with the United States and China accounting for nearly 80 percent of the growth.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang argues that the physical demands of the AI revolution will require a massive surge in skilled trades and factory workers, not just university graduates.

So when Huang talks about a new manufacturing push, he is also talking, whether directly or not, about a much bigger energy footprint.

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That is the part that can show up in grid stress, local water use, and eventually even the electric bill at home.

There is some nuance here, though. The environmental outcome is not fixed. It will depend on what powers this industrial comeback. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the country generated a record 4.43 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2025, and developers plan to add a record 86 gigawatts of new utility-scale capacity in 2026 if projects move ahead.

More than half of that planned new capacity is solar, followed by battery storage and wind. So the same buildout that increases demand could also accelerate cleaner supply. And that is where this story gets bigger than one podcast clip.

At the end of the day, Huang is making a business case for blue-collar work in the AI era. But for the most part, the real test is not only whether America can build more factories. It is whether it can build them fast enough, staff them well enough, and power them cleanly enough. Small question. Huge consequences.