Kansas housing debate moves from the rent deadline to the factory floor

By Kevin Montien
Published On: March 8, 2026 at 3:45 PM
What if the housing squeeze is not only about how many homes Kansas has, but also about when people get paid? That is the question behind House Bill 2768, a proposal that would require landlords to accept multiple rent payments if the full amount arrives on time.

It would also require landlords who screen applicants by income to count all lawful income sources, including wages, pensions, child support, alimony, and certain veterans benefits.

As of Saturday, March 7, the bill had been introduced, heard on February 24, and remained before the House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development.

In practical terms, that means rent could start to match the way many people actually live. Plenty of workers are paid every two weeks, not once a month, and bills do not politely line up. Groceries, gas, and the electric bill show up when they show up.

Under the bill, landlords who refuse compliant payments could face damages, court costs, and attorney fees. If an application is rejected because all income was not considered, the landlord could be required to repay double the applicant’s fees and costs.

One important limit remains. The bill says federal Section 8 housing assistance would not count under its definition of income.

Still, not everyone is sold. Some lawmakers and landlord groups have warned that handling many smaller payments could complicate bookkeeping and make it harder for property owners to meet their own financial obligations. That concern is part of the debate too.

Why this matters

The pressure is real. In Wichita, the city’s current housing plan says 33% of households are cost burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

The same document says the city has a cumulative shortage of rental units or subsidy units for renters earning less than $25,000.

When that much of a paycheck disappears into rent and utilities, one awkward gap between payday and due date can snowball fast.

The factory floor answer

But Kansas is not only looking at payment rules. It is also staring at the supply problem. Reporting this week said Wichita Affordable Housing has raised $15 million for Prime Craftsman Homes-Wichita, a modular housing factory scheduled to begin production in May with a target of 300 homes in its first year.

Prime Craftsman Homes describes modular construction as more affordable and built for “efficiency, durability and sustainability”.

That matters because the housing debate is no longer just about rent collection. It is also about how fast homes can be built and what kind of built environment Kansas wants next.

At the end of the day, Kansas seems to be testing two answers at once. One follows the paycheck. The other follows the assembly line. For renters trying to stay current in a tight market, that is not an abstract policy fight. It is the difference between stability and another late notice.

The official bill text was published on the Kansas State Legislature website.

Kevin Montien

