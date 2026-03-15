Kansas is considering a law that could truly change the lives of thousands of tenants in 2026, allowing rent to be paid in several installments within the same month and requiring legal income, such as pensions, disability benefits, or alimony, to be recognized so as not to exclude those who can pay

A Kansas bill meant to help renters could end up pointing to a much bigger story. House Bill 2768 would require landlords to accept multiple rent payments as long as the full amount arrives on time, and it would also require them to consider all lawful income when screening tenants, while still excluding federal Section 8 housing vouchers from that definition.

The measure was introduced on February 10, heard on February 24, and would take effect on January 1, 2027, if lawmakers approve it.

For families living paycheck to paycheck, that matters. A lot. Supporters say the bill reflects how people actually get paid and could help renters whose income comes from sources that automated screening systems often miss, including veterans benefits, Social Security disability, pensions, child support, and alimony.

Critics, on the other hand, warn that handling partial payments across many tenants could become a logistical mess for landlords.

But here is the part worth watching. Kansas is not only dealing with a rent problem. It is also dealing with a building problem.

In Wichita, housing advocates told lawmakers the city is short about 25,000 homes, and rising construction costs have made the gap harder to close.

That helps explain why local efforts are now turning toward modular housing, which is factory-built and assembled faster than many traditional homes.

Why does that matter for the environment too? Because housing shortages are expensive in more ways than one. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the country generated 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris in 2018.

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HUD also says modular housing can save time and reduce waste because much of the framing and finishing work happens in a controlled factory setting.

In practical terms, that can mean fewer damaged materials, fewer delays, and less of the stop-and-start inefficiency that usually drives up costs.

That is where Wichita’s new experiment comes in. Former Koch Industries CFO Steve Feilmeier said his organization has raised $15 million for a modular home factory, Prime Craftsman Homes-Wichita, with production expected to begin in May.

The goal is 300 homes in the first year, using a model that aims to cut the timeline for a single-family home from about a year to roughly one month. If that works, Kansas may be testing more than a housing fix. It may be testing a cleaner, faster way to build.

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HB 2768 will not solve the shortage by itself. Still, it signals something important. Kansas lawmakers are starting to treat housing as a system, not just a monthly bill. And for renters squeezed by costs, and for cities trying to build with less waste, that shift could matter more than it first appears.

The official bill text was published on Kansas State Legislature.