New York makes historic change to housing taxes: Kathy Hochul signs law eliminating local tax on primary residence for veterans with 100% total disability

New York has now turned a once-confusing tax break into a statewide rule for qualifying veterans with the most severe service-connected disabilities. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the chapter amendment tied to the measure, and the updated law says localities now “must provide” the full property tax exemption for an eligible veteran’s primary residence.

The change takes effect on October 1, 2026 and applies to assessment rolls based on taxable status dates on and after that date, which means the first real impact will show up on 2027 rolls.

Why does that matter? Because for many households, the property tax bill is one of those unavoidable costs that lands in the mailbox no matter how tight the month already feels.

For veterans whose injuries have made regular work difficult or impossible, wiping out that bill at their primary residence can be a meaningful form of relief. And this is not just a city-by-city decision anymore.

Under the amendment, the state removed the local opt-in structure that had been attached to the newer version of the benefit.

But there is an important detail that a lot of quick headlines gloss over. This exemption is not written for every veteran with a disability rating.

By the state’s own summary, the qualifying veteran generally must have an honorable discharge, be permanently and totally disabled due to military service, hold a 100 percent disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, be rated individually unemployable, and meet an additional housing assistance condition tied to specially adapted housing.

In practical terms, that means the group covered here is narrow and very specific.

That nuance matters because the state has spent months cleaning up overlap in its veterans tax laws. The Tax Department’s legislative summary said the 2025 law created a local option benefit that duplicated an older mandatory provision for some seriously disabled veterans, which could have caused confusion.

So this latest move is less about unveiling a flashy brand-new perk and more about making the rules easier to follow for assessors, veterans, and families trying to plan ahead. Sometimes the real story is in the fine print.

One more thing. The exemption is not automatic. State veterans guidance says eligible homeowners must file an initial application with their local assessor, and in most communities the filing deadline is March 1, though applicants should confirm local dates.

The official bill page was published on the New York State Senate website.