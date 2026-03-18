Only four countries in Europe allow people to live exclusively on their pensions, and the map paints a picture that’s hard to ignore

What good is a pension that looks decent on paper if the bills still keep coming faster than the money?

That is the question hanging over Germany after a new DataPulse Research study found that the country’s average gross state pension reached €19,138 ($22,060) in 2023, while a typical one-person household aged 60 and older needed about €28,663 ($33,037) a year to maintain an average lifestyle.

That leaves a gap of roughly €9,525 ($10,979), meaning the public pension covers only about two-thirds of yearly costs.

High living costs and housing pressure

In raw numbers, Germany does not look especially weak. Its average pension sits above the EU average of €17,321 ($19,966). But that headline figure hides the real pressure point.

Living costs in Germany are high, and housing and utilities have become the heavyweight in the budget. DataPulse says housing and utilities often account for about a third of retiree spending across Europe.

In Germany, that squeeze is even harder to ignore because around 60% of older people rent rather than own their homes, leaving many exposed to rising housing costs and energy bills that can feel a lot like an extra tax on growing old.

Why pension size alone can be misleading

That is also why Europe’s pension league table can be misleading. Luxembourg posts the highest average pension inside the EU at €34,413 ($39,675), ahead of Denmark and Norway, which sounds generous, but high prices eat into that advantage fast.

By DataPulse’s estimate, Luxembourg’s pension purchasing power feels closer to about €23,000 ($26,525) in real terms. In practical terms, that means pension size alone does not tell retirees much about how comfortably they can actually live.

Which European countries’ pensions really cover costs

Only 4 of the 30 countries in the study land on the other side of the line, where the average state pension is enough to cover average retiree spending. Those countries are Romania, Czechia, Poland, and Spain. Germany falls into the much larger “deficit” group, alongside most of Europe. And that is the real takeaway here.

The issue is not only whether Germany pays too little. It is that the country has built a retirement reality where the pension check arrives, but the monthly math still does not work for a lot of people.

How Norway’s pension model works

Some countries manage that gap better by design. In Norway, Research Professor Axel West Pedersen says the state provides a generous floor, while occupational pensions help determine the standard of living in retirement. Germany has long leaned on that same idea in theory.

For the most part, though, many workers still depend heavily on the public system. And that is where the pressure builds.

The study was published on DataPulse Research.