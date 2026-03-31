OpenAI is shutting Sora after betting big on AI video, and the abrupt move is raising a bigger question about what the company now sees as worth keeping

By Kevin Montien
Published On: March 31, 2026 at 7:45 AM
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A digital interface showing a "service discontinued" notification for the OpenAI Sora video generation platform.

OpenAI says it is winding down the Sora app and its API, a sharp pivot that also knocks out Disney’s planned partnership around the video generator.

The notice is short and polite, but the subtext is loud. When an AI product burns through too many chips, too much electricity, and too much cooling, even a headline feature can become a liability.

This is why Sora’s exit matters for the environment. AI is not just code running in the cloud, it is real infrastructure that pulls power from local grids and, in many places, draws water to keep servers from overheating.

So what happens when millions of people start generating video on a whim and your summer electric bill is already stinging?

What happened to Sora

In a post from the official Sora account, OpenAI said, “We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app,” and promised more details about timelines for the app and API, plus how users can preserve their work. The company did not offer a detailed public rationale in the announcement itself.

Reuters reports that the decision surprised Walt Disney Company and effectively cancels a proposed deal in which Disney would invest and provide more than 200 characters for AI-generated videos. Reuters also says the agreement was discussed publicly but never finalized, and no money changed hands.

The report links the pivot to a push toward more profitable areas such as coding tools and enterprise products ahead of a potential stock market debut later in 2026.

Why AI video is a climate story

Text generation can be computation heavy, but video is a different animal. A short clip is made of many frames that must stay consistent, and modern systems often add audio and more realistic motion, so the workload balloons fast. Reuters points to Sora’s “high computational demands” as a key pressure on OpenAI’s resources.

Zoom out to the grid and the scale gets sobering. The International Energy Agency estimates data center electricity use at around 415 terawatt hours in 2024, about 1.5% of global electricity consumption, and projects it could roughly double to around 945 terawatt hours by 2030 in its base case.

Shutting down one app does not erase that trend, especially if the same servers get reassigned to other AI workloads.

The water and heat problem

Electricity is only half the footprint because nearly all of it turns into heat. Many large facilities use water-based cooling, and that can become a flashpoint when a region is already juggling drought rules, shrinking reservoirs, and hotter summers. This is not abstract.

Pew Research , citing a US Department of Energy commissioned Berkeley Lab report, estimates that US data centers directly consumed about 17 billion gallons of water in 2023, with the largest facilities using the lion’s share.

A digital interface showing a "service discontinued" notification for the OpenAI Sora video generation platform.
OpenAI has confirmed it is winding down the Sora app and API, a move that effectively cancels a high-profile partnership with Disney and signals a shift in the company’s AI resource allocation.

Researchers behind the paper “Making AI Less Thirsty” warn that AI’s water footprint is often hidden from public view, even though they estimate training a large model can directly evaporate large volumes of freshwater depending on where and when it runs.

Deepfakes, defense, and the new computation tug of war

Sora was always going to raise security alarms because high quality video generation lowers the barrier to convincing fakes. NATO’s revised AI strategy flags AI-enabled disinformation and information operations as a concern, and US agencies have published guidance on deepfake threats.

The more capable synthetic media gets, the more computing power gets spent not only creating it, but also verifying what is real.

At the same time, defense demand for advanced AI is rising and it is not a niche market. Reuters reported in March 2026 that the US Department of Defense will adopt Palantir’s Maven as a core military program of record, signaling sustained investment in AI systems that process huge amounts of data.

That competition for talent, chips, and power is one reason efficiency is becoming a strategic issue, not just a nice sustainability slide.

What businesses and regulators should look for

If you strip away the hype, Sora’s shutdown reads like an early example of “carbon budgeting” in the AI industry. OpenAI may be leaving video generation behind, but the underlying constraint is bigger than one product. Grids have limits, water is local, and building new capacity takes time.

The next time an AI company launches a flashy new feature, ask for basic transparency, including energy and water use by product class, not just a company-wide sustainability report.

Also, watch whether expansion is paired with cleaner power and grid upgrades, since the IEA says meeting rising data center demand will require major additions to generation and grid infrastructure.

The official statement was published on X.

Kevin Montien

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