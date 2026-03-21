Say goodbye to applying for Social Security too early: the difference between age 62 and 70 is now so significant that waiting could mean hundreds of dollars more per month for the rest of your life

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: March 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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A bar chart comparing average monthly Social Security benefits from age 62 to age 70, showing a significant increase for those who delay.

Claiming Social Security at 62 can feel tempting. The bills do not pause just because retirement starts. But new figures from the Social Security Administration show the average retired worker aged 70 was receiving about $2,275 a month in December 2025, compared with about $1,424 at age 62.

That is a gap of roughly $851 a month, or nearly 60%. For households juggling groceries, prescriptions, and the electric bill, that is not small change.

The pattern is plainly simple. In the SSA table, the average monthly benefit rises from about $1,607 at 65 to $1,807 at 66, $2,016 at 67, and $2,275 at 70. Why such a jump? The agency says workers can start retirement benefits as early as 62, but full benefits arrive only at “full retirement age,” which falls between 66 and 67 depending on birth year.

After that, delayed retirement credits add 8% for each full year someone waits, up to age 70.

The drop after 70 is easy to misread

Then the curve turns. The same SSA table shows the average benefit easing to about $2,248 at age 71 and about $2,106 at age 80. At first glance, that looks strange. Shouldn’t waiting longer mean a bigger check? Not after 70.

SSA says the benefit increase stops at age 70, and there is no incentive to delay filing beyond that point. That is where many readers can get tripped up.

What this table really shows is a snapshot of different retiree age groups, not one person watching the same benefit rise forever. SSA also says retirement benefits are based on a worker’s highest 35 years of earnings.

A Social Security Administration office exterior with people entering, representing the shift to the new national service model.
New Social Security Administration data reveals a nearly 60% gap in monthly payments between those who claim at 62 and those who wait until 70.

Continued work can still raise a future payment if new earnings replace lower or zero-earning years, but the built-in reward for simply waiting ends at 70. In summary, the post-70 decline in the averages should be read carefully.

What retirees should keep in mind

The conclusion is pretty simple: filing early gets money flowing sooner, but it usually means a smaller monthly benefit.

Waiting can make a meaningful difference, and age 70 is where that built-in advantage stops. Simple choice, big budget effect.

The official data was published on Social Security Administration.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

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