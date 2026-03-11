Since February 1, traveling without this document can cost you $45, and many people still don’t know it

Airport security just got more expensive for some travelers in the United States. Since Feb. 1, 2026, passengers who arrive without a REAL ID or another accepted document can pay $45 through TSA ConfirmID so the agency can try to verify who they are.

But here is the part people really need to remember. This payment is a backup option, not a guaranteed pass through security.

In practical terms, the safest move is still simple. Bring the right ID before you leave home. TSA says adult passengers 18 and older must show valid identification at the checkpoint, and accepted alternatives include a passport, passport card, enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID, plus other TSA-approved documents such as permanent resident cards and border crossing cards.

A temporary driver’s license is not accepted.

How the online payment works

Travelers do not have to wait until they reach the airport. TSA says the ConfirmID fee can be paid online through Pay.gov before travel, and passengers should keep the confirmation email or receipt as proof of payment.

The agency lists ACH, debit cards, credit cards, Venmo, and PayPal as payment methods. Cash is not accepted.

Also Read: Texas Roadhouse reminds staff to keep it sharp as customer dress code talk surfaces

There is another detail worth knowing. The receipt can be used for 10 days from the date of travel listed on it, which may help if someone has another trip coming up soon. Still, TSA says it will only “attempt to verify your identity,” and “there is no guarantee” it can do that successfully. If identity cannot be verified, the traveler may be blocked from the checkpoint.

Since February 1, 2026, the TSA charges a $45 ConfirmID fee to attempt identity verification for adult passengers traveling without a REAL ID or accepted alternative.

Why this matters for travelers

What does that mean in everyday life? One missing document can now turn a routine airport morning into another travel expense, right alongside parking, checked bags, and that terminal coffee no one really wants to pay for.

Also, each adult without acceptable ID has to complete the process separately, so the cost can rise quickly for families or groups.

Also Read: Kansas is losing its grasslands and the fallout could reach your grocery bill

At the end of the day, TSA ConfirmID looks less like a replacement for REAL ID and more like a paid last resort.

It may help some travelers salvage a trip, but for the most part the cheaper and easier option is still to carry a REAL ID, passport, or another accepted document from the start.

The official statement was published on TSA.gov.