Texas Roadhouse reminds staff to keep it sharp as customer dress code talk surfaces

What do tucked-in shirts and slip-resistant shoes have to do with a steak dinner? At Texas Roadhouse, apparently quite a lot. A recent report says the chain has reminded workers that a clean, professional look is part of its brand standards.

The company manual reportedly even mentions guidance on customer dress code, although the policy is aimed mainly at staff. For a company operating 816 restaurants system-wide, this looks less like a fashion note and more like a consistency play.

What the rules reportedly look like

According to the report and a late 2024 breakdown of the policy, Texas Roadhouse “Roadies” are expected to wear approved company shirts that are clean, ironed, and tucked in. Ripped jeans are not allowed, and black nonskid shoes are part of the look for safety reasons.

The guidance also reaches personal appearance, including hair and accessories. In a packed dining room with trays moving fast and kitchen floors that can get slick, those details are not just cosmetic.

Why it matters for a fast growing chain

This is not a small restaurant group trying to tidy up its image. Texas Roadhouse said in February 2026 that “Roadie Nation” now stands more than 100,000 workers strong.

The company and its franchisees also said they operated 816 restaurants at the end of 2025, including 744 Texas Roadhouse locations. In practical terms, that means a uniform policy is also a business tool.

The same look in Louisville, Dallas, or Orlando helps tell guests what kind of place they are stepping into before the first basket of rolls even hits the table.

There is also a money angle here. Texas Roadhouse reported comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.9 percent for fiscal 2025, and CEO Jerry Morgan said the company is focused on “operational excellence.”

That helps explain why appearance rules keep getting attention. When a chain is growing, small signals matter.

A tucked-in shirt, clean jeans, and slip-resistant shoes may sound minor, but together they help protect a familiar brand. Small detail. Big message.

The mention of a customer dress code may be the line that gets people talking, but, for the most part, the bigger story is about employee standards at scale.

Texas Roadhouse appears to want its dining rooms to feel casual, but not sloppy, lively, but not careless. And that balance becomes part of the brand itself.

The official statement was published on Texas Roadhouse Investor Relations.