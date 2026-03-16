The beloved and popular candy chain that seemed untouchable has just filed for bankruptcy

That over-the-top chocolate outing some New Yorkers know well has run into a very real financial wall.Max NY Union Square LLC, the entity behind Max Brenner’s longtime Union Square operation in Manhattan, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York on February 10, 2026.

The filing means the business is trying to reorganize its debts while staying open, at least for now.

Why luxury dessert brands are under pressure

For customers, that may come as a surprise. Max Brenner built its name on more than candy alone. It sold an experience, with rich desserts, hot chocolate, retail gifts, and a playful setting designed to make chocolate feel like an event rather than a quick snack.

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That kind of concept can thrive when people are feeling loose with their wallets. But when budgets tighten, indulgence is often one of the first things to go.

And that seems to be the bigger story here.

Inflation and discretionary spending hit dining out

Bankrate’s 2025 discretionary spending survey found that 39 percent of U.S. adults planned to spend less on dining out, 39 percent planned to cut back on live entertainment, and 38 percent expected to reduce travel spending.

In everyday terms, that means more households are looking at the electric bill, rent, and credit card balances before saying yes to a pricey dessert night in the city.

Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, said the cumulative effect of inflation and high interest rates has strained households and pushed consumer sentiment down.

Max Brenner’s history in New York and the U.S.

Max Brenner’s Union Square site has been part of New York’s dessert scene since 2006, when the brand brought its chocolate-heavy restaurant concept to Manhattan. The broader company traces its roots to Israel in the mid-1990s, and Strauss Group later expanded it internationally before selling Max Brenner in 2017 to franchisees in Israel.

Max NY Union Square LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection, signaling a major financial reorganization for the iconic Manhattan dessert destination.

The company’s current U.S. site information still points customers to Union Square and a Times Square retail shop, suggesting the brand itself is not disappearing overnight.

What the bankruptcy filing means for the brand

That distinction matters. This bankruptcy filing is centered on the New York Union Square entity, not necessarily every Max Brenner location. Court records show the Chapter 11 case was assigned in New York bankruptcy court, and the process is designed to let the business keep operating while it works through its obligations.

For the most part, that is what Chapter 11 is meant to do. Buy time. Try to reset.

So yes, the chocolate still may be flowing in Union Square. But the filing is also a reminder that even a beloved brand with a strong identity can struggle when consumers start treating treats like luxuries instead of little escapes.

The official court filing was published on Inforuptcy.