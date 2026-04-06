The CEO of one of America’s biggest banks just changed the remote-work fight, and his harshest warning is about what screens may be doing to Gen Z

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is back on the return-to-office warpath, warning that remote work encourages “political manipulation” and slows down younger workers who need real-world coaching. Speaking at the Hill and Valley Forum, he argued that video meetings make it easier to tune out, and harder to learn the small cues that build judgment over time.

But there’s a second story running underneath the workplace drama, and it’s the one most companies barely measure. The carbon footprint of where we work can swing sharply based on commutes, office energy use, and even how hybrid schedules are designed, according to recent research from Microsoft and a January 2026 study by Banca d’Italia.

The business argument is not as clear as it sounds

Dimon’s core point is easy to understand. Junior employees learn by listening in, seeing how mistakes get handled, and building what he calls emotional intelligence, which is harder to absorb when everyone is a tiny square on a screen.

Still, the data on performance is not a simple “office good, remote bad” verdict. A 2024 Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis found that a one percentage point increase in the share of remote workers was associated with a 0.08 percentage point increase in total factor productivity growth across 61 industries, and it also linked higher remote work shares with slower growth in unit office building costs.

Employee experience metrics add another twist. Gallup’s 2025 State of the Global Workplace report puts fully remote workers at 31 percent engagement, compared with 23 percent for hybrid and 23 percent for on-site workers who can do their jobs remotely, even as it also reports higher daily stress among fully remote workers.

Commuting is the real climate lever

If you want to understand the environmental angle, start with the commute. Banca d’Italia’s January 2026 paper found that daily per-capita greenhouse gas emissions from commuting were nearly four times higher than the extra home energy tied to working remotely, such as heating, cooling, computers, and lighting. Between 2019 and 2024, the Bank reports that its hybrid model reduced total emissions related to commuting and remote work by almost one third.

The biggest climate wins show up when the shift is meaningful, not symbolic. Research posted by Microsoft, describing a Cornell and Microsoft collaboration published in September 2023, says switching from working onsite to working from home can reduce up to 58 percent of work’s carbon footprint in the United States, and it notes that office energy and travel behavior matter far more than the extra information and communications technology use.

There’s also city-level evidence that ties remote work directly to transport emissions. A 2025 open access study in Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives looked at 141 U.S. metro areas and found that a 1 percent increase in work-from-home share corresponded to a 0.17 kg, or 1.8 percent, reduction in daily average transportation emissions per capita.

Remote work shifts emissions onto the grid

Working from home can cut tailpipe pollution, but it does not make energy demand disappear. It moves some of it, from office towers and highways to neighborhoods and data centers that keep video calls, cloud apps, and collaboration tools running.

The scale is getting hard to ignore. The International Energy Agency estimates data centers consumed about 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, around 1.5 percent of global electricity consumption, and says it has grown at about 12 percent per year over the last five years.

Now add the AI boom to the mix. The IEA projects global data center electricity use could roughly double to around 945 TWh by 2030 in its base case, and its Electricity 2026 outlook forecasts global electricity demand growth of 3.6 percent per year from 2026 to 2030, with data centers listed among the major drivers.

Defense shows why the debate is not one size fits all

In military and defense circles, remote work is not just an HR choice, it is a security problem to solve. UK government guidance on working remotely with OFFICIAL and SECRET information warns that remote work increases risks like being overheard, equipment tampering, and targeted compromise, and it notes that SECRET work outside facilities can require specific security clearance arrangements for contractors.

The U.S. Department of Defense has also been tightening the screws. The DoD’s Telework and Remote Work Toolkit points to a Secretary of Defense memorandum dated January 31, 2025 titled “Return to In-Person Work,” which the site summarizes as terminating remote work and reducing telework.

At the same time, defense planners have long treated climate risk as operationally relevant, not just a political talking point. A 2017 briefing summary notes that the DoD’s 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review designated climate change as a factor to consider in future national security planning, reflecting a view that energy, infrastructure, and mission readiness are tied to environmental conditions.

What to keep in mind before the next office mandate

The practical takeaway is that “where we work” is quietly becoming a climate and infrastructure decision. Banca d’Italia’s findings highlight how heavily commutes can dominate emissions, while the BLS results suggest that remote work can be compatible with productivity gains in many industries.

In practical terms, that means companies should stop guessing and start accounting. Track commute miles, office occupancy and heating and cooling loads, and the digital footprint that rides on cloud services, then design hybrid schedules that avoid the worst of both worlds, like half-empty floors that still run full HVAC.

And don’t forget the labor market pressure that sits right next to the carbon math. A LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey cited in May 2025 reporting said nearly 40 percent of Gen Z and millennial workers would take a pay cut for more flexibility on where they work, compared with 32 percent across all generations, which is another way of saying the commute is already being priced into career decisions.