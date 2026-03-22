The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was set to reopen a million old disability claims in a massive anti-fraud campaign, but has now backtracked and changed course at the last minute

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: March 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM
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A veteran reviewing official Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits paperwork and medical documentation.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving ahead with a new fraud detection tool for disability claims, but after days of concern and confusion, the agency says the system will be aimed at future filings, not past awards.

Officials say the program will review newly submitted Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs) for suspicious patterns and will not reopen finalized claims or automatically cut a veteran’s benefits.

That clarification matters because DBQs are not just another form in a government stack. They are a core part of how the VA measures service-connected injuries and illnesses and sets monthly compensation.

When VA officials said a Power BI tool could analyze a little over 1 million public DBQs scanned since 2010, many veterans feared old cases might suddenly be dragged back into review.

What the VA says the fraud detection system is doing

VA spokesperson Peter Kasperowicz said the system is “not an AI tool,” even though the Microsoft platform behind it includes AI features. He said the technology is meant to help staff spot organized fraud rings posing as legitimate medical providers and overcharging veterans, not replace human judgment.

Examples of red flags include repeated boilerplate wording, missing signature details, altered forms, and examiner addresses more than 100 miles from a veteran’s home.

The concern is not coming out of nowhere. In a January 2024 report, the VA Office of Inspector General said public DBQs posed “a significant risk of fraud” and found VBA had accepted and used 97% of an estimated 66,000 public questionnaires in the claims it reviewed.

A military veteran sitting at a kitchen table, carefully reviewing a Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits letter.
After sparking concerns among the veteran community, the VA clarified that its new fraud detection tool will target future filings rather than reopening a million past disability claims.

Also, VA’s own fraud prevention guidance, updated March 4, 2026, warns that some companies charge high prices, market remote DBQ services with falsified information, and try to look official when they are not.

What veterans should keep in mind about DBQ fraud checks

So what should veterans keep in mind? For the most part, this looks like a campaign against “claim sharks,” not against veterans filing in good faith.

But broad pattern matching can still make people nervous, especially when telehealth, specialist shortages, or long drives are already part of the picture.

VA also says it still values evidence from private providers, while steering veterans toward accredited representatives and no-cost exams instead of paid middlemen.

The official guidance was published on VA.gov.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

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