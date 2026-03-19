The deployment of the USS Nimitz in South America reignites a military exercise that Argentina continues to watch closely

When the USS Nimitz left Bremerton on March 7 on its way to Norfolk, it did more than mark a homeport shift. The move also put the carrier on a route toward the U.S. Southern Command area for Southern Seas 2026, reopening the possibility of a new “Gringo Gaucho” exercise with Argentina. This could happen in the coming months, but it is not yet confirmed.

The Navy has confirmed the deployment, but it has also said the list of participating units and destinations is still being worked out.

That matters because “Gringo Gaucho” is not the kind of drill that shows up every year like clockwork. It depends on something much rarer, a U.S. aircraft carrier moving through the South Atlantic and making time for combined training with Argentina.

When that window opens, both navies get a chance to rehearse the kind of coordination that is hard to fake on paper, and that is the real story here.

Southern Seas 2024 shows what a new joint naval drill could look like

There is a recent model for how this could look. In April 2024, the U.S. Navy announced Southern Seas 2024 with USS George Washington, USS Porter, and USNS John Lenthall, saying the mission would improve interoperability and strengthen maritime partnerships across the region.

Argentina was one of the planned partners, and an official Navy image published on May 30, 2024 showed an Argentine Navy UH-3H Sea King landing aboard George Washington during a bilateral exercise in the Atlantic. That was more than symbolism–it showed real deck level cooperation.

The USS Nimitz’s transit through the U.S. Southern Command area could set the stage for a rare joint naval exercise with the Argentine Navy.

USS Nimitz service extension adds another layer to the South Atlantic mission

There is also a wrinkle worth watching. Nimitz departed Bremerton for the last time after 51 years of service and, at first, this looked like the ship’s final operational chapter. But newer reporting says the Navy has pushed its inactivation timeline to March 2027, extending the carrier’s service by about 10 months.

In summary, this South America transit may be both a farewell of sorts and a mission shaped by the Navy’s need to keep enough carriers in the fleet.

Why Gringo Gaucho matters for Argentina and U.S. defense cooperation

For Argentina, the takeaway is simple. If Southern Seas 2026 includes operations off the South Atlantic coast, “Gringo Gaucho” could return as one of the region’s most visible naval events, at a time when defense cooperation is getting more attention on both sides. Small detail, big signal.

The official statement was published on the U.S. Fleet Forces Command website.