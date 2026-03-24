The IMF warns that a prolonged rise in energy prices could fuel inflation and slow global growth, and the world economy may be far less prepared than it seems

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: March 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM
Follow Us
IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack addressing the press regarding the impact of rising oil prices and the Strait of Hormuz closure on global inflation.

When oil jumps above $100 a barrel, it does not stay on trading screens. It hits the gas pump, airline tickets, and that monthly electric bill that already stings when the weather turns extreme.

The IMF is warning that the Iran war’s disruption to energy supply routes could lift inflation and lower growth worldwide, with knock on effects that reach food systems and the environment. By the Fund’s own “broad rule of thumb,” every sustained 10% rise in oil prices can add about 40 basis points to global headline inflation and cut global output by roughly 0.1% to 0.2%.

The IMF’s message, stripped of jargon

In its March 19 press briefing, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said oil and gas prices have risen more than 50% over the last month, pushing Brent above $100 a barrel.

She said the Fund has not received formal requests for emergency financing, but it stands ready to support member countries as they reassess policy options. The IMF plans to include the conflict’s impact in its World Economic Outlook update during the Spring Meetings in April. 

Kozack also said fertilizer shipments have been disrupted and that transportation problems raise the risk of food price increases, which “could be substantial” depending on how long the conflict lasts.

Her advice to central banks was to remain “vigilant,” watching for “second round effects” and whether inflation expectations stay “well anchored.” She noted markets have already reacted, with equity markets down and bond spreads rising in some Gulf countries.

The Strait of Hormuz is an ecological pressure point too

Kozack said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has cut off access to roughly 20% of the world’s oil and seaborne LNG supplies, and she said damage to energy infrastructure in the Gulf region and Iran has disrupted oil and gas production.

The IEA calls Hormuz one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, noting that an average of about 20 million barrels per day of crude and oil products shipped through it in 2025 and that roughly 25% of global seaborne oil trade transits the strait.

TheEIA has also estimated that about 20% of global LNG trade went through Hormuz in 2024, largely from Qatar.

Energy chokepoints are usually discussed as a military problem, but they are also an environmental one.

Longer routes typically mean more fuel burned just to deliver the same cargo, and local pollution can get worse around ports and highways. So what happens to climate promises when the priority becomes keeping the lights on tonight?

More pipelines can soften the blow, but they lock in hard choices

With Hormuz effectively blocked, Gulf exporters have been leaning on pipelines that bypass the strait. Reuters reported that flows through Saudi Arabia’s East West pipeline surged from an average of 1.7 million barrels per day in 2025 to a record daily export of 5.9 million barrels per day on March 9, with the line expected to reach its 7 million barrel per day capacity soon.

That engineering sprint helps keep fuel flowing, but it also highlights the tradeoff for climate policy makers. The faster the world builds and protects fossil corridors, the harder it can be to pivot budgets toward clean power, efficiency, and electrification when the crisis fades.

Fertilizer shocks can turn into land and water stress

The IMF briefing put fertilizer in the same basket as oil and gas, which is telling. When fertilizer supply is disrupted and prices climb, it can push food costs higher and squeeze farmers at the exact moment many regions are coping with droughts, floods, and heat.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack addressing the press regarding the impact of rising oil prices and the Strait of Hormuz closure on global inflation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned that a 10% rise in oil prices can add 40 basis points to global inflation, threatening to slow growth across both developed and emerging markets.

There is no single outcome, and experts usually avoid absolutes here. Some producers may cut back on inputs and risk lower yields, while others may shift crops or expand acreage, and those choices can shape runoff, soil health, and habitat pressure for years.

The tech and defense bets that could outlast this crisis

The IMF’s warning is not only about barrels and balance sheets, it is also about resilience. Governments trying to stabilize energy markets will likely lean on defense and maritime security efforts, while companies look for ways to reduce exposure to sudden supply shocks.

That can mean more investment in grid flexibility software, storage, and microgrids that keep hospitals and water systems running even when fuel deliveries stumble.

It can also mean sharper monitoring of pipelines and shipping routes, because in a world of drones and cyber risk, energy infrastructure is no longer “just” infrastructure. 

The official transcript was published on International Monetary Fund.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

Related Posts

A financial analyst reviewing a digital chart showing the 0.7% increase in the U.S. Producer Price Index for February 2026.

U.S. producer prices surged in February as services heated up again, and the rebound is raising fresh fears that inflation is far from under control

March 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller during a press briefing discussing interest rates and the impact of rising energy costs on inflation.

A top Fed official was ready to call for an interest rate cut, but an oil shock changed everything and now the outlook for inflation looks very different

March 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM
A veteran reviewing official Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits paperwork and medical documentation.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was set to reopen a million old disability claims in a massive anti-fraud campaign, but has now backtracked and changed course at the last minute

March 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM
A kayaker paddling on a calm Oregon river, representing the type of small craft now required to carry a Waterway Access Permit.

A peaceful day kayaking in Oregon can now end with a $115 fine because a little-known rule no longer exempts even the smallest rowing boats

March 22, 2026 at 7:45 AM
A bar chart comparing average monthly Social Security benefits from age 62 to age 70, showing a significant increase for those who delay.

Say goodbye to applying for Social Security too early: the difference between age 62 and 70 is now so significant that waiting could mean hundreds of dollars more per month for the rest of your life

March 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A massive 288-ton steel containment dome being hoisted by cranes at the Lufeng nuclear power plant in China.

China breaks a spectacular record by assembling a 288-ton dome in just 94 minutes

March 21, 2026 at 7:45 AM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved