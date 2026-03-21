The travel crisis in the Middle East is leaving passengers stranded at both ends, and now the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman are extending visa validity, waiving fines for overstaying, and opening an emergency exit route

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: March 21, 2026 at 9:30 AM
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Stranded passengers wait with their luggage at a Middle Eastern airport terminal during the recent aviation crisis.

What happens when planes stop but visa clocks keep ticking? Across the Gulf, governments are starting to use immigration policy as emergency infrastructure, not just paperwork.

The UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain have all rolled out temporary visa relief or fine waivers as travelers get stuck on both ends of their trips. This is not a small disruption either.

Reuters reported last week that more than 20,000 flights had already been cancelled in recent days as major Gulf airports faced closures or severe restrictions.

Visa rules become the safety valve

In the UAE, the response has been unusually broad. Federal authorities said they completed procedures for about 30,913 travelers at five airports and issued 15,327 entry visas so that affected passengers could stay legally while services were disrupted.

A day later, the same authority said people unable to leave because of the airspace closure would be exempt from overstay fines.

That is significant because the standard UAE penalty is AED 50 a day (USD $13.61), so the waiver is not just symbolic for anyone already staring at extra hotel nights and rebooking costs.

Qatar moved just as fast. The Ministry of Interior said all entry visa categories that had expired or were nearing expiry would receive a one month extension from February 28, processed automatically and without fees.

In a separate government briefing, officials said more than 8,000 transit passengers have already been managed and housed in hotels until the crisis ends, alongside extensions for visas, residencies, and official documents.

That tells you something: this is not only an airline headache, it is a test of how fast a state can protect legal status, shelter, and public confidence at the same time.

Kuwait and Bahrain have reached the same conclusion, even if the paperwork looks different. Kuwait is automatically extending visit visas by one month and granting a three-month absence permit to residents stuck abroad, according to immigration advisory firm Fragomen.

Bahrain’s NPRA said visitors whose permitted stay expired on or after February 28 would be spared overstay fines for one month after airspace reopens, while some unused visit visas were extended by three months for travelers who never made it into the country.

The business stakes keep rising

Why does this matter beyond immigration desks? Because Gulf hubs sell reliability. Dubai, Doha, and their neighbors are the connectors that keep tourism, business travel, and cargo moving between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

When that rhythm breaks, hotels fill unexpectedly, meetings vanish, freight gets delayed, and families end up staring at rebooking screens instead of getting home. Airlines are still not back to normal either.

Qatar Airways said in a March 15 passenger update that the closure of Qatari airspace was still capping the number of flights it could operate, while Reuters reported on March 16 that British Airways had extended cuts across several Middle East routes.

In summary, visa relief is buying time while aviation tries to catch up.

The press release was published on Qatar Airways.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

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