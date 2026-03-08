The trick with the 99-cent envelopes that allegedly covered up the theft of letters worth nearly $40,000

A Florida man is accused of pulling off a surprisingly simple retail theft scheme that, authorities say, turned cheap taco seasoning packets into cover for nearly $40,000 in online resale revenue.

According to the Florida Attorney General’s office, Keith Wallis, 39, was arrested after investigators said he carried out 75 thefts at Target stores between July 2025 and February 2026, with locations stretching from Orlando to Miami.

Prosecutors say Wallis selected large boxes of trading cards along with matching numbers of 99-cent taco seasoning packets, then used self-checkout to pay only for the seasoning while leaving with the cards. Authorities say he later sold the stolen merchandise on eBay.

That may sound odd at first. But in practical terms, investigators are describing a very modern retail problem. Self-checkout is built for speed and convenience, the kind shoppers rely on when they just want to grab a few things and get home.

But that same speed can open gaps, especially when high-demand items like trading cards are involved. And that is where this case gets bigger than the joke factor of taco seasoning.

Why trading cards keep showing up in retail theft cases

Trading cards have become a hot resale item over the past few years, especially sealed boxes tied to sports and collectible franchises. They are small, easy to carry, and in some cases easy to flip online for a profit.

Authorities allege that Wallis used exactly that formula, generating almost $40,000 in revenue while causing Target losses of more than $10,000.

For retailers, that matters. A lot.

Organized retail theft does not just hit one shelf or one store manager’s numbers for the week. To a large extent, it pressures staffing, security, and inventory decisions across entire chains.

It can also feed the frustration regular shoppers already feel when locked display cases, empty shelves and longer waits start becoming part of a normal trip to the store.

The case is still unfolding

Florida prosecutors charged Wallis with two counts of felony organized retail theft, three counts of felony dealing in stolen property, and one count of felony money laundering. Investigators also say the case remains open and that they suspect additional thefts at Walmart and Publix locations in Florida.

If convicted on all charges, Wallis could face up to 90 years in prison, according to the state press release.

So yes, the taco seasoning detail grabs attention. But the bigger story is about how a low-cost item may have helped exploit a weak point in modern retail. Small trick. Big consequences.

