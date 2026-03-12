The United States is already borrowing $43.5 billion a week, and the cost of debt is entering a worrying zone

What does Washington’s borrowing spree have to do with flood barriers, wildfire prevention, or the power grid that keeps the AC running in sticky summer heat? Quite a lot.

The Congressional Budget Office said the federal deficit hit $696 billion in the first four months of fiscal 2026, which works out to about $43.5 billion a week.

Treasury Fiscal Data also shows total public debt was approaching $38.9 trillion in early March, while Treasury says the cost of maintaining that debt had reached $426 billion as of January 2026. CBO now projects net interest to climb from $970 billion in 2025 to more than $1 trillion in 2026.

Debt and the environment

On paper, this is a budget story. In practical terms, it is also an environmental one. When more public money goes to interest, there is less room for everything else, including flood protection, grid upgrades, cleaner infrastructure, and the repairs communities need before the next storm rolls in.

CBO’s own climate work shows why that matters. In its central estimate, climate change could leave U.S. GDP 3 percent lower by 2100, and the agency expects flood damage to rise by one-quarter to one-third by 2050.

As Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put it, the country remains in a “routine of endless borrowing.”

This reaches beyond the business pages. It also touches defense and tech. A recent Government Accountability Office report said extreme weather has caused more than $15 billion in damage to military installations over the past decade and can impair readiness.

That means the country is paying more to service old borrowing while also facing bigger bills to protect bases, ports, roads, and the energy systems behind everyday life. That is the bind.

Why markets still look calm

For the most part, investors are not acting as if a fiscal panic has arrived. On March 6, Treasury data showed the 10-year yield at 4.15 percent and the 30-year yield at 4.77 percent, levels that are elevated but still broadly in line with recent months.

That helps explain the relative calm. But calm does not mean cheap, and it does not mean the trade-offs disappear.

At the end of the day, this is the part worth watching. The U.S. can still borrow, and markets still trust its debt. But every extra dollar sent to interest is a dollar that cannot easily go to resilience, cleaner systems, or the kind of long-term investment that can lower future damage and maybe even ease pressure on the electric bill down the road.

