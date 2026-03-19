The USS Nimitz embarks on its final voyage, and its planned stop in South America is not going unnoticed

The USS Nimitz is on the move again, and this time the voyage carries extra weight. The U.S. Navy confirmed that the carrier left Bremerton, Washington, on March 7 for the last time in its 51-year service life as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia.

For a ship commissioned in 1975, that is more than a relocation. It looks a lot like the beginning of the end.

USS Nimitz South America deployment speculation

What happens between those two coasts is now drawing attention in Latin America. The Navy has not publicly announced a South America deployment or a detailed itinerary.

Still, the route has fueled expectations that Nimitz could operate in waters tied to U.S. Southern Command, whose area of responsibility includes the waters adjacent to Central and South America and the Caribbean.

This means South American navies may yet see one of America’s most recognizable warships before it heads toward retirement.

That possibility matters because it would fit a recent pattern. In 2024, USS George Washington sailed through the region during Southern Seas 2024, with exercises and partner engagement designed to improve interoperability and strengthen maritime ties.

The broader signal is hard to miss–even as the Navy prepares to retire an aging carrier, it still wants a visible presence in the Western Hemisphere. Retirement, in other words, does not mean retreat.

USS Nimitz strike group operations and final deployment record

Nimitz is not limping into history. According to the Navy, the carrier returned to Bremerton in December after nine months underway in the 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets.

During that stretch, the strike group completed more than 8,500 sorties and 17,000 flight hours, carried out 50 replenishments at sea, and logged more than 82,000 nautical miles combined.

That is a serious final act for a ship already heading toward deactivation.

After 51 years of service, the USS Nimitz has departed Washington for the last time, with a potential historic transit around South America.

Gerald R. Ford class replacement and USS John F. Kennedy progress

There is also a bigger industrial story here. As Nimitz exits the stage, its replacement class keeps moving forward.

The future USS John F. Kennedy and the second Gerald R. Ford class carrier completed builder’s sea trials on February 4, marking another milestone in the Navy’s long transition to a newer generation of carriers built for lower ownership costs and improved combat capability. Old steel out, new steel in.

What South America should watch next

For South America, the takeaway is simple. If Nimitz does appear offshore in the weeks ahead, it will be more than a photo op. It will be the possible final regional pass of a Cold War icon that still carries strategic weight.

The official statement was published on Navy.mil.