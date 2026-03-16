They found a strange stone in their garden, which ended up revealing the lost trail of a Roman archaeological treasure dating back almost 2000 years

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: March 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM
Follow Us
A close-up of a marble Roman funerary tablet with Latin inscriptions found in a New Orleans backyard.

What starts as a backyard cleanup usually ends with weeds, dirt, and maybe an old flowerpot. In one New Orleans garden, it ended with a Roman grave marker nearly 2,000 years old.

A marble tablet found half-buried behind a home in the city’s Carrollton neighborhood has been identified as the funerary inscription of Sextus Congenius Verus, a Roman soldier from Thrace who died at age 42 after 22 years of military service.

Researchers linked the slab to the National Archaeological Museum of Civitavecchia in Italy, where it had once been recorded before going missing during World War II. The FBI’s Art Crime Team is now handling the repatriation.

How the ancient Roman tombstone was identified

That is the headline. But the story behind it is what makes this discovery so striking.

According to Tulane and local preservation researchers, homeowner Daniella Santoro grew suspicious as soon as she saw the Latin inscription, especially the phrase “Dis Manibus,” a standard Roman dedication meaning “to the spirits of the dead”.

It was not garden décor from a hardware store. It was a real funerary monument, carved for a man who served in the imperial fleet and, for the most part, had been forgotten by history until now.

How the artifact ended up in Louisiana

The tablet’s journey to Louisiana appears to trace back to the 20th century. Reporting from the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans said the stone had previously been kept by the family of Charles Paddock Jr., a U.S. serviceman stationed in Italy during World War II.

His granddaughter, Erin Scott O’Brien, later placed it in a backyard garden, believing it was simply an unusual piece of art. That small household decision, the kind many people make without a second thought, helped hide a lost artifact in plain sight for years.

A close-up of a marble Roman funerary tablet with Latin inscriptions found in a New Orleans backyard.
This ancient marble slab, dedicated to a Roman soldier named Sextus Congenius Verus, was lost during WWII before resurfacing in a Louisiana garden.

World War II and the lost museum artifact

The wider backdrop matters too. The museum in Civitavecchia was heavily damaged by Allied bombing in 1943 and 1944, and many objects were lost or displaced. This tablet was one of them. In practical terms, that means a war that tore through Europe also scattered pieces of cultural memory across oceans and generations.

And sometimes, decades later, those fragments reappear in the most ordinary places, much like other stories where science and preservation depend on what people choose to protect.

Why this Roman tombstone discovery matters

At the end of the day, this is not just a quirky archaeology story. It is also a reminder that preservation depends on curiosity, patience, and people who ask one more question instead of walking away.

This time, that question helped return a soldier’s memorial to the place where it belongs.

The official account of the discovery and repatriation process was published on Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

Related Posts

A person at a bank counter presenting a U.S. passport to a teller, illustrating a potential citizenship verification process.

A new measure by Trump could forever change the way bank accounts are opened and maintained in the United States

March 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM
The exterior storefront of the Max Brenner chocolate restaurant in Union Square, New York City.

The beloved and popular candy chain that seemed untouchable has just filed for bankruptcy

March 16, 2026 at 9:30 AM
An official Social Security card resting on a keyboard, symbolizing the risk of digital identity exposure.

They warn of a Social Security disaster that could affect millions of people in the coming years

March 15, 2026 at 3:45 PM
An older man sitting alone in his truck in a driveway, looking reflective and uncertain.

He retired with money, time, and everything figured out, but within a few weeks he discovered a void that almost no one talks about

March 15, 2026 at 10:35 AM
A newly assembled modular home on a permanent foundation in a Wichita neighborhood, representing the city's push for affordable housing.

Kansas is considering a law that could truly change the lives of thousands of tenants in 2026, allowing rent to be paid in several installments within the same month and requiring legal income, such as pensions, disability benefits, or alimony, to be recognized so as not to exclude those who can pay

March 15, 2026 at 7:45 AM
An exterior view of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Historic blow to federal unions: appeals court gives Trump administration green light to revoke collective bargaining agreements on grounds of “national security,” and IRS begins severing ties with NTEU

March 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved