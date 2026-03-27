They kept fast airport screening for millions of travelers, but quietly cut off a special privilege for lawmakers, and the decision is turning a routine airport perk into a political weapon

Ever stood in a TSA line that barely moves, watching your boarding time creep closer on the screen? That stress is exactly why the U.S. Senate just voted to strip lawmakers of a little-known airport perk that lets them bypass normal security screening.

The bill is about fairness, but the timing tells the bigger story. With the Department of Homeland Security still unfunded, roughly 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay, airports are warning of worsening disruptions, and the ripple effects are starting to look like more than a travel headache.

A bill about fairness and trust

Senator John Cornyn’s “End Special Treatment for Congress at Airports Act” passed the Senate unanimously, aiming to make Members of Congress go through the same TSA screening as everyone else. In Cornyn’s words, lawmakers “skip the line,” and he argues that should stop.

The proposal also targets the mechanism behind the perk by prohibiting federal funds from being used to provide expedited or preferential access for Senators and House members at checkpoints. It still allows lawmakers to use publicly available programs like TSA PreCheck, since those are open to any eligible traveler who enrolls.

This is not law yet. The House would still need to pass it, and President Trump would need to sign it before it takes effect nationwide.

The shutdown pressure behind the vote

Cornyn’s office tied the push directly to the shutdown, saying more than 120,000 DHS employees have missed paychecks, including TSA screeners. You can debate the politics, but the operational math is blunt when people aren’t getting paid and callouts rise.

Airport and airline leaders are now publicly pleading for a deal, warning Congress that the impacts are “serious” and “rapidly worsening.” In a recent letter, more than 100 airport leaders described a situation that could leave long-term damage to airport operations and passenger experience.

Reuters reported daily TSA absences hovering around 10% nationally during the shutdown, with some airports seeing absenteeism spike far higher. That is how you end up with closed lanes, “hours-long” waits, and missed flights that quickly cascade into delays across the system.

Business costs show up fast at the gate

When security lines stretch, the damage hits more than your weekend plans. Airlines lose schedule reliability, airports lose throughput, and local businesses inside terminals watch travelers sprint past the coffee counter instead of stopping.

The timing is especially rough because the travel calendar does not pause for budget fights. Reuters reported the industry is bracing for massive demand, including spring break travel, while warning that prolonged disruption could even threaten operations at smaller airports.

Under the “End Special Treatment for Congress at Airports Act,” lawmakers would be required to undergo the same security screening as standard passengers, prohibiting the use of federal funds for expedited access.

For households, it can be simpler than all that. A missed flight can mean a rebooked ticket, another rideshare, another parking day, and yet another overpriced airport meal. It adds up.

Queues have a carbon footprint too

There is also an environmental angle hiding in plain sight. The EPA says transportation made up 28% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2022.

Within transportation, aircraft accounted for 9% of sector emissions, according to EPA data. Aviation is not the biggest slice of the climate pie, but it is large enough that “messy operations” at airports still matter, especially when you multiply them across millions of trips.

In practical terms, long screening lines can mean more idling cars at drop-off, more terminal crowding, and more rebookings when people miss flights. Nobody thinks about emissions when they’re stuck in traffic outside the departures level, but the exhaust and wasted fuel are still there.

Homeland security is also environmental security

The DHS shutdown does not just touch TSA. DHS also includes FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard, and those agencies live at the intersection of national security and environmental risk.

The Coast Guard’s own mission work includes marine environmental response, including planning and operations to prevent and respond to oil discharges and hazardous substance releases. That is not abstract “green policy,” it is emergency response when something goes wrong on the water.

And the “something goes wrong” part is happening more often. NOAA data shows the U.S. experienced 403 weather and climate disasters costing at least $1 billion each from 1980 through 2024, and the recent five-year average was about 23 events per year. That’s why staffing stability and readiness are not just pay issues, they are resilience issues.

Tech can ease the pinch but funding decides

It is tempting to think the fix is purely technological. Biometric identity checks and digital IDs can speed up document verification, and they are expanding, including TSA “Touchless ID” lanes that travel industry reporting says are slated to grow to 65 airports by the end of spring.

On the consumer tech side, the shift is already visible. The Associated Press reported that Apple’s “Digital ID” passport feature is accepted at more than 250 TSA checkpoints for domestic travel, though it does not replace a physical passport for international trips.

Still, tech is not magic. Industry guidance stresses that participation in TSA facial comparison options is meant to be optional, and the policy and privacy debates are not going away.

What happens next

In the near term, the “Congress should stand in line too” bill is likely to be a popular headline, but it does not solve the staffing crisis by itself. Even Cornyn’s office framed it as a fairness fix that emerged because the shutdown exposed a gap between everyday travelers and the people who represent them.

The bigger question is whether lawmakers can keep critical systems running without turning airports into pressure cookers every time funding lapses. If the country cannot reliably pay the people screening passengers, what does that say about readiness for the next major storm, wildfire, or spill response?

For travelers, the practical takeaway is boring but real. Build in extra time, expect unpredictability, and keep an eye on official airport guidance because the situation can shift day to day. Short line, big consequences.

The official statement was published on Senator John Cornyn’s official website.