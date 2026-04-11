Trump may be about to hit NASA where it hurts most, and the budget shock threatens to turn America’s space ambition into a much smaller project

As the Artemis II crew heads farther from Earth than humans have traveled in decades, the White House is proposing a leaner NASA budget back home. Reuters reports the plan would cut $5.6 billion from NASA’s 2027 budget request, including a $3.4 billion reduction to the agency’s science unit.

It might sound like an internal fight about space priorities. But there’s an environmental stake hiding in plain sight, because NASA’s Earth observing work and space weather forecasting touch disaster response, farming, and the reliability of critical infrastructure that modern life leans on.

A budget that reshapes NASA science

NASA’s own budget documents show just how sharp the pivot could be for research. The Science account drops from $7.25 billion in FY 2026 to about $3.8939 billion in the FY 2027 request, which is roughly a 47% cut.

Earth science, at least on paper, is not the biggest line item hit in raw dollars. NASA requests about $1.0807 billion for Earth Science in FY 2027, slightly below the FY 2026 enacted level shown in the same tables.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has argued that the agency can do more with less by leaning on commercial partners and by prioritizing crewed exploration. In a CNN “State of the Union” transcript, he says, “NASA’s science budget is greater than every other space agency combined across the world.”

Earth science is the quiet data pipeline behind resilience

NASA’s budget summary describes Earth science as delivering “actionable data” that supports disaster response, agriculture, and resource management. That’s not abstract, because those datasets often shape decisions that show up in everyday places like evacuation maps, crop planning, and post-disaster recovery.

The same Earth science section lays out specific funding buckets that translate into real tools. It includes $108 million for “Earth Science Data Systems,” $91 million for “Earth Systematic Missions,” and $75 million for “Earth Science Research.”

Under the hood, the tech angle is getting louder. NASA’s full budget request ties Earth system modeling to high-end computing, and it explicitly calls out applying artificial intelligence and machine learning and using commercial cloud computing alongside NASA’s Earth Science “Discover” supercomputing system.

Landsat and the commercial handoff

One of the clearest business signals in the request is the push toward commercialization in land imaging. NASA says the FY 2027 budget supports development of “one final government satellite” for Landsat while NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey work with industry on “a phased transition to a commercial solution.”

That matters because Landsat is not a niche product. NASA notes Landsat is the longest continuous space-based record of Earth’s land surface, with compatible data reaching back to 1972.

There’s also real economic value sitting behind those free images. A USGS FAQ cites a prior USGS study estimating Landsat imagery provided $2.19 billion in annual benefits in 2011, with U.S. users accounting for $1.79 billion of that figure.

Space weather connects ecology, tech systems, and defense

Environmental risk is not only about what satellites see on Earth. NASA’s budget summary allocates $73 million for “Space Weather” work to improve forecasting and “enable transition of scientific advances to operational agencies,” including NOAA and the “Department of War” named in the document.

NASA’s full budget request spells out why that matters beyond astronaut safety. It links heliophysics research to protecting “critical infrastructure” and warns that space weather can disrupt satellite communications, the electric power grid, aviation, and “national security and agriculture.”

In practical terms, this is the invisible shield work. When GPS gets flaky, satellites take radiation hits, or grid operators need warnings before a solar storm, it stops being a science story and becomes an everything story.

The tradeoffs hiding inside a “flat” Earth science number

Even with Earth science funding staying relatively steady overall, NASA describes real trims inside the portfolio. The agency says it reduced “Earth Science Directed Research and Technology” for lower than planned future workforce needs and consolidated some data production work under “Foundational Data Products.”

That matters because technology programs often become tomorrow’s measurement tools. If you slow the pipeline of new sensors and data systems, you may not notice it immediately, but you will feel it later when climate risks get harder to quantify.

What critics want Congress to focus on next

Outside groups are already framing this as a risk to U.S. leadership. The Planetary Society urges Congress to reject what it calls “historic cuts” to NASA, warning the proposal adds “uncertainty and disruption” for missions that the agency says are close to major milestones.

The next phase is political, but it is also operational. Watch for whether lawmakers treat climate and space data as essential infrastructure rather than optional research, because that choice shapes the tools the country has to deal with weather disasters, crop yield swings, and grid disruptions.

At the end of the day, NASA is being asked to sprint to the Moon while also tightening the belt on the science that keeps Earth in focus. You can feel it in floods and wildfires, and you can see it in the data streams that help governments and businesses plan for the next shock.

The official budget request was published on NASA.gov.