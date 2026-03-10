Trump’s tariffs have already left a historic hole of $3.5 billion, and now the problem is not just paying more

By Adrian Villellas
March 10, 2026 at 7:45 AM
Tariffs are supposed to raise money and protect domestic industry. They are doing that. But there is another story unfolding at the docks.

Data shared by U.S. Customs and Border Protection with CNBC show 27,479 customs bond “insufficiencies” in fiscal 2025 worth nearly $3.6 billion. That points to thousands of cases where the financial backing behind duty bills was no longer large enough.

Why does that matter? Because a customs bond is the financial promise that helps ensure CBP gets paid.

Agency guidance ties bond amounts to prior duties, taxes, and fees, and CBP can stop the immediate release of goods when a bond is deemed insufficient. In practical terms, a tariff hike can do more than raise the cost of a shipment.

It can also force a company to come up with more cash before the cargo moves.

And the government’s take is anything but small. Treasury data show customs duties net of refunds reached $90.0 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. At the same time, some firms in the bond market say required coverage is jumping fast, with increases topping 200 percent in some cases and one auto client seeing a 550 percent jump.

For finance teams already juggling freight invoices, warehouse costs, and containers that never seem to arrive on the easy day, this is not just paperwork. It is a working capital problem.

Rows of stacked shipping containers delayed at a U.S. port customs clearance checkpoint due to insufficient bond coverage.
A surge in tariffs has triggered nearly $3.6 billion in customs bond insufficiencies, leaving thousands of cargo shipments stalled at U.S. ports.

There is now a second twist. Reuters reported this week that CBP told a trade court it had collected about $166 billion under Trump’s IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs, which were later struck down by the Supreme Court.

A judge has ordered refunds with interest, but CBP says the scale is extraordinary, with about 20.1 million tariff entries still unliquidated as of March 4. That may eventually bring relief for some importers, but the cash squeeze is already here.

At the end of the day, this is the hidden side of the tariff story. Washington counts revenue. Importers count tied-up cash, delayed cargo, and the risk of goods sitting at the port while the bills keep coming.

And when that happens, the pressure can move through supply chains, onto store shelves, and into everyday budgets.

The official guidance was published on U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

