U.S. producer prices surged in February as services heated up again, and the rebound is raising fresh fears that inflation is far from under control

If your grocery run felt a little pricier and that gas receipt stung a bit more, the latest wholesale inflation numbers help explain why. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.7% in February, and it was up 3.4% from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Now layer on a fresh energy shock tied to the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran, with oil markets reacting to disrupted flows and rising risk around key routes.

The uncomfortable truth is that when oil spikes, the ripple effects do not stay at the pump, and the environment often takes an indirect hit through higher costs, rushed policy choices, and delayed clean energy buildouts.

February producer prices climbed on services and necessities

The BLS report shows the February jump was broad, not just one weird category. More than half of the rise came from a 0.5% increase in final demand services, while final demand goods rose 1.1%.

Some of the details feel very real in everyday life. Traveler accommodation services jumped 5.7%, and fresh and dry vegetables spiked 48.9%, while diesel fuel rose 13.9%.

An oil shock quickly becomes a food and fertilizer story

When a major energy chokepoint tightens, prices move fast and the knock on effects can be brutal. Reuters has described the Strait of Hormuz as a critical passage for around one fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, and it warned that disruption is feeding a historic energy shock.

That matters for the environment because it also hits agriculture. Reuters reported that fertilizer shipments are being disrupted, which can push up fertilizer prices and, eventually, food prices too.

The Fed can cool demand, but it cannot fix supply shocks

The Federal Reserve held its target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75% and reiterated its focus on returning inflation to 2%. Its projections show a median PCE inflation forecast of 2.7% for 2026, and participants judged inflation risks as weighted to the upside.

Economists watching the PPI are already sounding cautious. As Capital Economics’ Thomas Ryan put it, “There is nothing in the price data that suggests the Fed would be in a position to cut again soon.”

Defense logistics are tied to fossil fuels, and that is a climate issue too

Fuel is not just a consumer problem, it is a military vulnerability. The Union of Concerned Scientists notes the U.S. military consumes more than 100 million barrels of oil per year to power ships, vehicles, aircraft, and operations.

The supply chain behind that is huge and exposed to global disruption. One Defense Logistics Agency overview points out DLA Energy transported more than 136 million barrels of fuel worldwide in 2020, and that fuel moves through the same physical networks that civilian economies rely on.

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that wholesale inflation rose 3.4% year-over-year, driven by spikes in energy, vegetables, and services.

Tech is getting squeezed by chips, power, and policy

The PPI release also hints at a tech angle that often gets missed in inflation coverage. The BLS report lists rising prices for “electronic components and accessories” within intermediate demand, and Reuters tied strong component pricing to an AI spending boom.

Then there is the electricity question. The International Energy Agency estimates data centers used about 415 TWh in 2024, around 1.5% of global electricity, and projects consumption could roughly double to around 945 TWh by 2030 in its base case.

What to watch next if you care about prices and the planet

In the next month or two, the big tell will be whether energy driven price pressure bleeds deeper into services, food, and freight. If oil stays elevated, it tends to show up in trucking, air travel, and the cost of running power hungry infrastructure, including data centers.

On the business side, the signal is whether capital keeps flowing to clean energy projects even with higher rates and higher volatility. Reuters recently reported corporate clean energy deal pricing has been rising alongside AI driven demand, a reminder that the “climate transition” is also a competition for electrons, grid capacity, and financing.

The press release was published on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.