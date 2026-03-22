What Walmart sells as ‘Great Value’ isn’t always what shoppers think: famous food brands are hiding behind the retailer’s cheapest labels, and almost no one notices on the shelf

By Kevin Montien
Published On: March 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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A variety of Walmart Great Value brand grocery products, including milk, cereal, and snacks, displayed on a wooden table.

Why does a cheaper box at Walmart sometimes taste so familiar? For the most part, the answer is scale. In a 2009 relaunch announcement, Walmart said Great Value, introduced in 1993, already covered more than 100 categories and relied on several hundred suppliers.

The retailer also said it had tested more than 5,250 products against national brands and run more than 2,700 consumer tests. For shoppers trying to stretch the grocery budget, that helps explain why the lower-priced option can feel a lot like the name-brand one.

Why the hidden supplier matters

This is not only a price story, it is also an environmental one. Walmart says it is trying to build more sustainability into its product supply chain, with a focus on climate, nature, waste reduction, and safer goods.

In 2023, the company launched Great Value compostable cutlery in 1,400 stores, calling it a lower-waste alternative to single-use plastic, with packs priced at $1.48 and $2.96.

In practical terms, the same private-label system built to save money can also push greener options into everyday shopping carts.

Walmart’s 2017 profile of Wells Dairy offered a rare peek behind the curtain. The company said Great Value ice cream had been made in Le Mars, Iowa, for 30 years, and that milk from a local farm reached the plant in about 20 minutes. Small detail–big implication.

YouTube: @US_FDA.

When ingredients travel shorter distances, logistics can get simpler, and at least to some extent, easier to manage before the product reaches the freezer aisle.

When scale becomes a waste problem

However, scale cuts both ways. In March 2024, the FDA posted a Great Value cashew recall after some cans labeled as honey roasted cashews were found to contain coconut cashews with undeclared milk and coconut.

A variety of Walmart Great Value brand grocery products, including milk, cereal, and snacks, displayed on a wooden table.
Walmart’s Great Value brand relies on a massive network of third-party suppliers to offer national-brand quality at a significantly lower price point.

Then in October 2024, the FDA posted a wider TreeHouse Foods recall for waffles and pancakes sold under multiple brand names, including Great Value. One labeling mistake or one facility problem can move fast across a lot of shelves.

And that often ends the same way, with food discarded and more packaging headed for the trash.

Walmart says “enhanced traceability and transparency” can help minimize food safety risk, speed up the removal of contaminated foods, and reduce food waste.

That sounds technical, but it lands in ordinary places, like the packed family freezer, the pantry shelf, and the kitchen trash can. At the end of the day, Great Value is not just a cheaper label, it is a giant supply-chain lever.

If Walmart uses that scale well, it can move lower-waste packaging and faster recalls across millions of products. If not, the ripple effect is just as big. 

The official statement was published on FDA.

Kevin Montien

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