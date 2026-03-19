Xiaomi is just hours away from launching the POCO X8, and anticipation has already skyrocketed

What happens when a phone brand known for value starts talking like a flagship maker? Xiaomi has now made that move official. The POCO X8 Pro series will be unveiled online on March 17, with the event set for 7 a.m. in New York and 20:00 GMT+8 globally.

Even before the keynote, Xiaomi’s own launch pages are already giving away the big talking points. They confirm two models, the POCO X8 Pro and the first-ever POCO X8 Pro Max, along with a clear push toward bigger batteries, brighter screens, and faster chips.

POCO X8 Pro launch date and first official details

That matters because POCO is not teasing small upgrades here. Xiaomi’s global event page lists the X8 Pro with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip, a 6.59-inch, 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, peak brightness of 3,500 nits across part of the panel, and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge.

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For a lineup that built its reputation on delivering plenty of power without wrecking your wallet, those are the kinds of numbers meant to grab attention fast.

POCO X8 Pro Max specs point to a bigger battery push

The bigger headline may be the Pro Max. Xiaomi calls it “POCO’s First Pro Max” and says it will arrive with a Dimensity 9500s chip, a 6.83-inch, 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, and an 8,500mAh battery.

The company also claims up to two days of battery life, based on internal lab testing.

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In practical terms, that means POCO is leaning hard into one of the things regular buyers notice first: battery anxiety is real. Nobody enjoys watching the charge slip away before the workday is over.

Xiaomi’s upcoming POCO X8 series promises flagship-level specifications, including an unprecedented 8,500mAh battery on the new Pro Max model.

Xiaomi says market availability will vary by region

There is a catch. Xiaomi says availability will vary by market, and its global page notes that some versions will be sold only in select regions. So while the early hardware picture looks aggressive, local pricing and full regional rollout details are still missing.

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For the most part, that is what buyers will be waiting for on launch day.

POCO aims to bring premium phone features at a lower price

Still, the message is pretty clear. POCO is trying to stretch the meaning of a value phone without walking away from the formula that made the brand popular: more speed, more battery, more polish.

Also a bit more personality, with Xiaomi’s global site already teasing a POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition. Small detail, maybe, but it tells you where this launch is headed.

The official launch page was published on mi.com.