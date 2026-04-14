They drilled 3 miles into the Earth looking for energy, and what came out looks bigger than oil because it can also unlock lithium underground

The United Kingdom has switched on its first deep geothermal electricity plant at United Downs near Redruth, Cornwall, using heat from more than 3 miles underground to generate power day and night.

Operator Geothermal Engineering Ltd. says Octopus Energy has a long-term deal to buy at least 3 MW, which it says can power about 10,000 homes, and the same hot water is also feeding a “zero carbon” lithium carbonate operation for batteries.

It is a small project with a big message. Newcastle University notes the output is roughly 0.01% of UK electricity demand, so the story is less about today’s megawatts and more about whether this model can scale without blowing up costs or local support. Can it help take the sting out of the electric bill, or will it stay a one-off?

A power plant that never checks the weather

Unlike wind and solar, deep geothermal does not care if the air is still or the sky is gray. GEL says United Downs taps naturally heated water that exceeds 190°C, using it to drive a turbine and deliver electricity 24/7.

Under the hood, it is designed as a closed loop. Hot water rises through a deep production well, then after power generation it is processed and reinjected underground through a second well so the reservoir can recharge over time. GEL also says surplus heat could be used for industry, agriculture, or space heating, which is where it starts to feel less abstract.

If this sounds like a power plant built underground, that is because it is. Ryan Law, GEL’s chief executive, put it plainly when he said “We’re effectively tapping into a massive nuclear power station that someone’s already built.”

The lithium that rides along

The real twist at United Downs is what is dissolved in that hot water. GEL says the geothermal fluid contains more than 340 parts per million of lithium carbonate equivalent, which the company describes as one of the highest concentrations in the world.

Instead of treating that as a footnote, the plant extracts battery-grade lithium carbonate after electricity production and then reinjects the remaining fluid. GEL says the facility has the capacity to produce 110 tons per year starting in February 2026, and it aims to scale to more than 19,800 tons per year over the next decade.

In practical terms, that is a tech supply chain story hiding inside an energy story. Lithium sits at the center of electric vehicles and grid storage, and governments now frame “critical minerals” as a resilience issue as much as a climate one.

Business bets on baseload and minerals

Deep geothermal is not cheap to build, but investors like the stability of steady output. GEL’s model leans on long-term contracts, including its deal with Octopus Energy, and the company says it secured a UK government contract for difference in 2023 that sets an electricity price for 15 years.

That kind of certainty matters because drilling and subsurface testing can take years and surprise you along the way. Newcastle University notes geothermal has high upfront costs even if operating costs can be lower than gas once a plant is running, which is why early projects often need policy support.

GEL says two other deep geothermal sites are under development in Cornwall with a goal of delivering another 10 MW by 2030.

The company also cites British Geological Survey calculations that onshore geothermal sources could provide more than 200 GW of thermal heat hot enough to generate power, which hints at a much bigger prize if drilling gets faster and cheaper.

The United Downs deep geothermal project in the UK taps into scalding underground water to provide 24/7 clean electricity and extract vital lithium for batteries.

Why defense planners are watching

Climate risk is now treated as a security issue, not only an environmental one. The UK Ministry of Defence has a climate change and sustainability strategic approach that frames climate impacts as something the armed forces need to plan for and adapt to.

Energy resilience shows up fast when you are talking about bases, ports, and communications hubs that cannot afford long outages. U.S. Department of Energy and NREL guidance on microgrids emphasizes mixing local generation and storage so facilities can keep operating when the wider grid fails.

Always-on geothermal is not a universal fix, but it can be a strong backbone where geology cooperates. It also pairs naturally with batteries and solar, reducing the amount of fuel you need to truck in when roads are flooded or supply lines are strained.

Environmental tradeoffs on the ground

Geothermal’s biggest climate advantage is simple, it can generate electricity without burning fuel on site. At United Downs, the fluid is processed and then reinjected underground in a closed loop, and the Guardian reports the surface site is compact for an energy facility.

But drilling deep into fractured rock is not impact free. The Guardian reports that some locals have raised concerns about earthquakes, and it notes GEL accepts that developing geothermal reservoirs in Cornwall is likely to cause some minor seismicity, even if no major issues have been reported so far.

Cornwall’s mining history adds another layer, because communities have seen extraction go wrong before.

The Guardian reports around 100 jobs have been created so far, and the press release was published on GEL Energy.