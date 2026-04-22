The US has started drilling for a nuclear reactor 1,800 meters underground, and the real shock is that the rock itself becomes the power plant

In Parsons, Kansas, drill rigs are now turning for something other than oil. Deep Fission, a California-based startup, has started drilling its first data acquisition well for a pilot project that aims to place a small nuclear reactor about 6,000 feet (1,830 meters) underground, using the surrounding rock as shielding and containment.

The pitch is simple and bold: if you can use oilfield drilling plus familiar pressurized water reactor tech to build smaller “drop-in” nuclear units faster, you might deliver round-the-clock, low-carbon electricity for data centers, industrial sites, and other high-demand users without adding more smokestacks to the local skyline.

But whether this becomes a climate-friendly workhorse or stays a headline-grabbing pilot will come down to the unglamorous stuff like geology, licensing pathways, community buy-in, and how power actually gets sold into the grid.

What Deep Fission is building

Deep Fission says the first well in Parsons will be about eight inches wide and drilled to roughly 6,000 feet, and it is the first of three planned wells meant to collect geological, hydrological, and thermal data.

The company frames this as the “site characterization and engineering validation” phase before any reactor installation.

The company’s “Gravity” concept is designed to put a pressurized water reactor in a sealed borehole about one mile deep, leaning on stable bedrock for natural shielding and containment.

Deep Fission also highlights that hydrostatic pressure from a one-mile column of water can provide around 160 atmospheres of pressure, which it argues could reduce the need for massive above-ground containment structures found at conventional plants.

Why the tech sector is watching

Data centers are no longer a niche electricity user tucked behind office parks. A U.S. Department of Energy summary of a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory report estimates data centers used about 4.4% of U.S. electricity in 2023 and could reach roughly 6.7% to 12% by 2028, with annual consumption estimated at 176 TWh in 2023 and 325 to 580 TWh by 2028.

That surge shows up in everyday annoyances–more local load means more pressure on transformers, new substation upgrades, and sometimes higher bills, especially when new demand arrives faster than grid upgrades can keep up.

The International Energy Agency said global data center electricity demand rose 17% in 2025, and it also pointed to tightening bottlenecks in grid connections and equipment supply chains.

Business logic built on drilling rigs and financing

Deep Fission is trying to ride two established supply chains at once: nuclear hardware and oil-and-gas style drilling.

In a February financing announcement, the company said it raised $80 million and estimated its approach could reduce construction costs by roughly 70% to 80% compared with traditional nuclear plants, while also pointing to a pipeline of planned deployments. Those are company estimates, but they help explain why investors keep showing up.

Fuel is another make-or-break detail that often slows reactor timelines, and Deep Fission says it has lined up a domestic source. The company announced an agreement to purchase low-enriched uranium (LEU) from Urenco USA, stating the fuel will support testing and demonstration activities tied to the DOE pilot effort and early operations.

Then there is the federal clock. The DOE Reactor Pilot Program was created under Executive Order 14301 with a stated goal of approving at least three reactors and aiming for criticality by July 4, 2026, according to the order and DOE program materials.

It is an unusually aggressive timeline for nuclear, and it is one reason projects like the Kansas borehole reactor are drawing so much attention right now.

Environmental upside and the questions that still matter

From a climate standpoint, nuclear power is often treated as “clean firm” electricity, meaning it can run regardless of weather.

Life-cycle analyses commonly place nuclear among the lowest greenhouse-gas emitters per unit of electricity, with the IAEA citing a median value around 12 g CO2-equivalent per kWh, and U.S. government-backed reviews also assessing nuclear as a low life-cycle emissions source compared with fossil generation.

Deep burial adds a different environmental argument. The company says going underground shrinks the surface footprint and uses geology for shielding and containment, which could reduce visible infrastructure and land disturbance above ground compared with large surface plants.

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In practical terms, that is the kind of claim that can sound appealing to communities that like reliable power but do not want another massive industrial complex next door.

Still, “underground” does not mean “no impact.” The entire reason Deep Fission is drilling three data acquisition wells is to measure the subsurface realities that drive risk, including water movement, rock properties, and heat behavior, and the company says those results will feed safety analysis and regulatory planning.

That is also why local residents and regional reporters have focused on oversight questions, especially since Kansas would be hosting only its second nuclear power facility after Wolf Creek.

The defense angle is resilience, not just watts

It is not only Big Tech that wants always-on power. Federal policy has also been steering nuclear toward national security goals, including a May 2025 executive order that calls for advanced nuclear deployment to support critical defense facilities and directs the Department of Defense to begin operating a reactor at a domestic base by September 30, 2028.

Deep Fission markets its concept as potentially suitable for “military and remote locations” as well as industrial hubs. The logic is easy to understand, since a reactor placed deep underground could be less exposed to severe weather and some external threats, though any defense use would still hinge on strict security planning, clear authorities, and public trust.

What to watch next in Parsons

In the near term, the big milestone is not a reactor startup, it is the subsurface data. Deep Fission says the wells are meant to inform final design and safety analysis, and its CEO has also told local media the company has committed to test drilling while the scale of any commercial buildout will depend on input from the community.

Then comes the “real world” layer that can decide whether the clean-energy promise translates into actual electrons on the grid.

Kansas reporting has highlighted that state law prohibits selling power directly to customers and that Deep Fission has been working with utility Evergy to find a path forward, which is a reminder that energy transitions are as much about rules and rate structures as they are about engineering.

The press release was published on Deep Fission.