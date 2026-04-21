Canada just flooded fusion with a neutron count no one expected, and the real shock is how fast this starts to look like usable power

General Fusion, a Canadian fusion startup based in Richmond, British Columbia, says it has produced a peak fusion neutron rate above 600 million neutrons per second during a single plasma compression shot.

The company points to a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Nuclear Fusion as the technical backbone for the claim.

For climate and energy watchers, that number matters for a simple reason: neutrons are one of the clearest “receipts” that fusion reactions are actually happening. But there’s a twist that gets lost in the hype.

Those same neutrons are also the part of fusion that can chew up materials, complicate regulation, and shape the real-world environmental footprint.

Neutrons are the scorecard

In fusion research, neutron output is a key indicator because neutrons are produced when the fuel nuclei fuse, and they carry away much of the reaction’s energy.

General Fusion says its peak exceeded 600 million nps in one compression shot, alongside a plasma density jump of about 190 times and a magnetic field increase of more than 13 times during compression.

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The company also reported a modest rise in ion temperature during compression to roughly 0.63 keV. That is still far from what a grid-ready fusion system needs, but it is the kind of measured progress that engineers can build on.

A fusion design that squeezes plasma with metal

General Fusion’s approach is called Magnetized Target Fusion, and it is easier to picture than a lot of fusion concepts. You form a magnetized plasma, then compress it rapidly using a metal “liner” so the plasma gets denser and hotter for a brief pulse.

Think of it like squeezing a balloon evenly from all sides, except the “hands” are hardware and the “balloon” is a plasma hot enough to matter.

The company’s next big platform is Lawson Machine 26 (LM26), which it describes as a large-scale demonstration designed to hit milestones like 1 keV (about 10 million degrees Celsius) and 10 keV (about 100 million degrees Celsius).

In March 2025, General Fusion announced it had achieved “first plasma” in LM26 and was preparing for the next step, compressing plasmas with a lithium liner.

The environment promise is real, but the neutron problem is, too

If fusion eventually works at scale, its climate appeal is straightforward. It aims to deliver steady, zero-carbon electricity without the smokestacks that drive local air pollution and without the fuel price swings that show up on your electric bill in the middle of hot summers.

Still, this is not a near-term substitute for renewables and grids that need upgrades now, and even fusion leaders tend to frame it as a longer runway technology.

Neutrons are where “clean” becomes “complicated.” A power-producing fusion system has to absorb neutron energy as heat, protect the machine, and in many designs breed tritium fuel using lithium in a surrounding blanket.

The UK Atomic Energy Authority describes breeder blankets as doing double duty: producing tritium and capturing heat that can be turned into steam for electricity.

That blanket reality comes with safety and environmental engineering challenges that don’t fit neatly into a slogan. UKAEA notes hazards tied to breeder systems, including toxic constituents in some designs and high fire risk when lithium is near water, plus the need to safely store or dispose of neutron-activated materials after exposure.

The business signals from Ottawa are getting louder

Fusion is also a business story, and Canada is putting real money behind it. In a March 2025 announcement, General Fusion said it had received CA$69 million from Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund since 2019, helping it attract private capital and reach a reported CA$440 million in total funds raised.

The same statement claimed the company has returned $3 to the Canadian economy through global private investment for every public $1 invested, and it reported about CA$141 million returned to the local B.C. economy since 2019.

General Fusion’s test system recently hit a massive milestone, producing over 600 million neutrons per second during a single plasma compression shot.

Those are attention-grabbing metrics for policymakers trying to grow climate-tech jobs, but they also raise the stakes for proving the technology can scale beyond lab-style wins.

Why military planners pay attention to energy breakthroughs

The defense angle is less about science fiction and more about logistics. The U.S. Army has been clear that installations need secure and reliable energy and water, and that physical threats, natural disasters, cyber threats, and climate change can all disrupt mission capabilities.

Up to now, the Army has been building resilience with microgrids that blend generation and storage. One Army example describes an installation project combining 28 MW of solar photovoltaics, a 20 MW (40 MWh) battery system, and a 3 MW backup diesel generator.

If fusion ever becomes a compact, dispatchable, low-carbon power source, it would fit the same resilience logic, but only after it proves it can manage neutron-heavy operations safely and repeatedly.

What to watch next in the fusion race

The next test is not just “more neutrons.” It is repeatability, diagnostic confidence, and a credible march toward higher temperatures under real machine conditions.

In March 2026, General Fusion announced a peer-reviewed paper in Fusion Science and Technology describing a diagnostic method that measures ion temperature using neutron counting, which is a reminder that neutrons are both the output and the measuring stick.

On the business side, the company is also signaling that fusion is entering a new phase where capital markets matter almost as much as plasma physics.

In an April 7, 2026 press release, General Fusion said it plans to go public through a proposed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, while highlighting LM26 milestones such as 1 keV, 10 keV, and the Lawson criterion.

At the end of the day, the environmental promise of fusion depends on whether the neutron story can be tamed into something reliable, affordable, and safe.

The press release was published on General Fusion.